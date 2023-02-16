Live

Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may open higher on F&O expiry; Nestle Q3 results eyed, Govt cuts windfall tax

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The Nifty futures on the Singaporean exchange were trading 56.5 pts or 0.31% up at 18,077.0 in early morning trade.

On Wednesday, BSE Sensex rose 242.83 pts or 0.40% to 61,275.09 and NSE Nifty 50 jumped 86.00 pts or 0.48% to 18,015.85.

Go to Live Updates Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark equity indices are likely to open higher on Thursday amid positive global cues. The Nifty futures on the Singaporean exchange were trading 56.5 pts or 0.31% up at 18,077.0 in early morning trade. Asian markets were trading in green with China’s Shanghai Composite index rising 13.10 pts or 0.40% to 3,294.81, Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 193.30 or 0.70% to 27,695.16, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surged 332 pts or 1.60% to 21,144.17 and South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 40.49 pts or 1.69% to 2,468.44. The US equity market ended the overnight session in the green territory with Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 38.78 pts or 0.11% to 34,128.05, S&P 500 was up 11.47 pts or 0.28% to 4,147.60 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index climbed 110.45 or 0.92% to 12,070.59. On Wednesday, BSE Sensex rose 242.83 pts or 0.40% to 61,275.09 and NSE Nifty 50 jumped 86.00 pts or 0.48% to 18,015.85. Sectoral indices ended broadly in green, Bank Nifty rose 0.20%, Nifty IT was up 1.13%, Nifty FMCG was up 1.03%, Nifty PSU Bank up 0.48% while Nifty FMCG fell 0.39%. Live Updates Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates Thursday 16 February 08:27 (IST) 16 Feb 2023 US market concludes higher The US equity market ended the overnight session in the green territory with Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 38.78 pts or 0.11% to 34,128.05, S&P 500 was up 11.47 pts or 0.28% to 4,147.60 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index climbed 110.45 or 0.92% to 12,070.59. 08:26 (IST) 16 Feb 2023 Asian markets trade in green Asian markets were trading in green with China’s Shanghai Composite index rising 13.10 pts or 0.40% to 3,294.81, Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 193.30 or 0.70% to 27,695.16, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surged 332 pts or 1.60% to 21,144.17 and South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 40.49 pts or 1.69% to 2,468.44.