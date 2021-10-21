Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty sits in green ahead of opening; Bad bank may get first set of NPAs by January

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets witnessed heightened volatility on Wednesday and closed with losses. S&P BSE Sensex settled at 61,259 while NSE Nifty 50 ended the day at 18,266. Broader markets closed deep in the red. India VIX jumped 5.35% to close above 18 levels. Entering the weekly futures & options expiry session, SGX Nifty was trading in the positive territory, hinting at positive momentum building up ahead of the opening bell. Global cues were mixed after Dow Jones and S&P 500 gained but NASDAQ closed in the red. Asian Stock markets were moving in either direction during the early hours of trade
The bad bank could come into action this January with lenders transferring the first batch of bad assets worth about Rs 90,000 crore to the National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL). After having received the centre’s approval in September the bad bank has now received a license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to start operations. The cabinet has already approved a proposal to offer a sovereign guarantee on the security receipts (SRs) issued by the NARCL, which is estimated to cost the exchequer Rs 30,600 crore over five years. In the first phase, fully-provisioned toxic assets will be transferred.
"Nifty closed at almost the intraday low for the second session and advance-decline ratio continued to be sharply negative. 18198 and 17948 are the two successive supports for the Nifty while, 18351 could be a resistance for the near term. Post 1-2 days of more weakness, one may get a chance to bottom fish (especially for traders)," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.
SGX Nifty was up 30 points on Thursday morning amid mixed global cues. Nifty futures hit at a flat to positive start for equities.
The National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL), or the so-called bad bank, is expected to witness the transfer of the first batch of toxic assets worth about Rs 90,000 crore by January 2022, banking sources told FE.
