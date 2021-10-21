Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty sits in green ahead of opening; Bad bank may get first set of NPAs by January

Global cues were mixed after Dow Jones and S&P 500 gained but NASDAQ closed in the red. Asian Stock markets were moving in either direction during the early hours of trade. (Image: Reuters)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets witnessed heightened volatility on Wednesday and closed with losses. S&P BSE Sensex settled at 61,259 while NSE Nifty 50 ended the day at 18,266. Broader markets closed deep in the red. India VIX jumped 5.35% to close above 18 levels. Entering the weekly futures & options expiry session, SGX Nifty was trading in the positive territory, hinting at positive momentum building up ahead of the opening bell. Global cues were mixed after Dow Jones and S&P 500 gained but NASDAQ closed in the red. Asian Stock markets were moving in either direction during the early hours of trade

The bad bank could come into action this January with lenders transferring the first batch of bad assets worth about Rs 90,000 crore to the National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL). After having received the centre’s approval in September the bad bank has now received a license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to start operations. The cabinet has already approved a proposal to offer a sovereign guarantee on the security receipts (SRs) issued by the NARCL, which is estimated to cost the exchequer Rs 30,600 crore over five years. In the first phase, fully-provisioned toxic assets will be transferred.

