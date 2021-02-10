Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in green; investors continue to pull money from equity mutual funds

Asian peers were trading mixed during the early hours of Wednesday.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: After having soared for six consecutive sessions, Sensex and Nifty halted the Budget rally on Tuesday. S&P BSE Sensex closed 19 points lower at 51,329 while the broader 50-stock NSE Nifty closed 6 points lower at 15,109. On Wednesday morning, SGX Nifty was up 50 points hinting at a gap-up start for domestic equities. On Wall Street, only NASDAQ moved higher yesterday while Dow Jones and S&P 500 closed flat with a negative bias. Asian peers were trading mixed during the early hours of Wednesday. KOSDAQ was down in the red, while KOSPI and Nikkei 225 traded flat with a negative bias. Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, and TOPIX were up in the green.

For the seventh straight month, equity mutual funds have seen investors pull money away from them. Net outflows from open-ended equity schemes in January was to recorded at Rs 9,253 crore, according to the data sourced by Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). Once again the asset under management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry rose on-mont basis, to hit an all-time high. AUM in January was at 31.84 lakh crore. Open-ended debt oriented schemes saw outflows worth Rs 33,408 crore.

