Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in green; investors continue to pull money from equity mutual funds

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: On Wednesday morning, SGX Nifty was up 50 points hinting at a gap-up start for domestic equities.
Asian peers were trading mixed during the early hours of Wednesday.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: After having soared for six consecutive sessions, Sensex and Nifty halted the Budget rally on Tuesday. S&P BSE Sensex closed 19 points lower at 51,329 while the broader 50-stock NSE Nifty closed 6 points lower at 15,109. On Wednesday morning, SGX Nifty was up 50 points hinting at a gap-up start for domestic equities. On Wall Street, only NASDAQ moved higher yesterday while Dow Jones and S&P 500 closed flat with a negative bias. Asian peers were trading mixed during the early hours of Wednesday. KOSDAQ was down in the red, while KOSPI and Nikkei 225 traded flat with a negative bias. Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, and TOPIX were up in the green.
For the seventh straight month, equity mutual funds have seen investors pull money away from them. Net outflows from open-ended equity schemes in January was to recorded at Rs 9,253 crore, according to the data sourced by Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). Once again the asset under management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry rose on-mont basis, to hit an all-time high. AUM in January was at 31.84 lakh crore. Open-ended debt oriented schemes saw outflows worth Rs 33,408 crore.
Highlights
Large central public-sector entities – companies and undertakings (CPSEs) – achieved 67% of their capital expenditure target for FY21 in April-January of the financial year by spending Rs 3.35 lakh crore, according to official sources. This is indeed a creditable achievement in the pandemic-ravaged year, as it reflects a sharp pick-up after the lockdown period (Q1 capex by these entities were just 7% of the annual target) and its immediate aftermath.
Read full story
As stock markets continued to hit new highs, assets under management (AUMs) of the mutual fund industry also touched all-time highs in January. The AUM for the MF industry hit an all-time high of Rs 31.84 lakh crore.
Equity-oriented schemes of mutual funds continued to see outflows for the seventh straight month in January as high net-worth investors booked profits. Net outflows from open-ended equity schemes in January was to the tune of Rs 9,253.22 crore, according to the latest data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). However, inflows from systematic investment plans (SIPs) remained strong at Rs 8,023.39 crore in the same period.
Read full story