  Market LIVE Sensex Nifty set to open in green Reliance Industries Ltd acquires majority stake in skyTran

Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set to open in green; Reliance Industries Ltd acquires majority stake in skyTran

Updated: March 1, 2021 8:43:03 am

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in the green on the first day of the month.

Share Market Today, Share Market LiveIn the previous session, Sensex crashed over 1,900 points to post its biggest single-day fall in nearly ten months. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in the green on the first day of the month. Nifty futures were seen trading 228 points or 1.57 per cent higher at 14,752 on Singaporean Exchange on Monday. In the previous session, Sensex crashed over 1,900 points to post its biggest single-day fall in nearly ten months. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies was also eroded by Rs 5.37 lakh crore to Rs 200.81 lakh crore. Asian markets were trading higher in early trade on Monday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 2.07 per cent, while the Topix index gained 1.56 per cent. US stocks ended lower in overnight trade on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 1.5 per cent lower and the S&P 500 lost 0.48 per cent. While the Nasdaq Composite added 0.56 per cent.

Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited (RSBVL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has further increased its stake in the US-based urban transportation technology company SkyTran developing pod taxis. The company on Sunday, in a statement, announced raising its stake to a majority 54.46 per cent on a fully diluted basis with an investment of $26.76 million.

    08:42 (IST)01 Mar 2021
    Will Sensex, Nifty reverse last week’s losses or continue to tank? 5 things investors need to know

    After an eventful last week, domestic markets might be hoping for some respite in the coming trading sessions. Having tanked 3% in 5 trading sessions, S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 49,099 points while the 50-stock NSE Nifty was at 14,529. SGX Nifty was trading higher on Monday morning, up by 200 points in the early hours of trade. Asian peers too were sitting in green. Technically, there could be further downside in store for markets. “The recent upside bounce of the last two sessions has been negated sharply on Friday and the short term trend has turned down,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research  Analyst, HDFC Securities.

    08:41 (IST)01 Mar 2021
    Discoms’ outstanding dues to power gencos rise nearly 24pc to Rs 1.36 lakh crore in Dec

    Total dues owed by electricity distribution companies to power producers rose nearly 24 per cent to Rs 1,36,966 crore in December 2020 compared to the same month a year ago, reflecting stress in the sector.

    08:22 (IST)01 Mar 2021
    Sensex down 1900 pts on Friday

    In the previous session, Sensex crashed over 1,900 points to post its biggest single-day fall in nearly ten months. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies was also eroded by Rs 5.37 lakh crore to Rs 200.81 lakh crore.

    08:22 (IST)01 Mar 2021
    SGX Nifty trades over 1.5% higher

    Nifty futures were seen trading 228 points or 1.57 per cent higher at 14,752 on Singaporean Exchange on Monday.

