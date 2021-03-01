Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set to open in green; Reliance Industries Ltd acquires majority stake in skyTran

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in the green on the first day of the month.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in the green on the first day of the month. Nifty futures were seen trading 228 points or 1.57 per cent higher at 14,752 on Singaporean Exchange on Monday. In the previous session, Sensex crashed over 1,900 points to post its biggest single-day fall in nearly ten months. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies was also eroded by Rs 5.37 lakh crore to Rs 200.81 lakh crore. Asian markets were trading higher in early trade on Monday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 2.07 per cent, while the Topix index gained 1.56 per cent. US stocks ended lower in overnight trade on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 1.5 per cent lower and the S&P 500 lost 0.48 per cent. While the Nasdaq Composite added 0.56 per cent.
Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited (RSBVL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has further increased its stake in the US-based urban transportation technology company SkyTran developing pod taxis. The company on Sunday, in a statement, announced raising its stake to a majority 54.46 per cent on a fully diluted basis with an investment of $26.76 million.
Highlights
After an eventful last week, domestic markets might be hoping for some respite in the coming trading sessions. Having tanked 3% in 5 trading sessions, S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 49,099 points while the 50-stock NSE Nifty was at 14,529. SGX Nifty was trading higher on Monday morning, up by 200 points in the early hours of trade. Asian peers too were sitting in green. Technically, there could be further downside in store for markets. “The recent upside bounce of the last two sessions has been negated sharply on Friday and the short term trend has turned down,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
Total dues owed by electricity distribution companies to power producers rose nearly 24 per cent to Rs 1,36,966 crore in December 2020 compared to the same month a year ago, reflecting stress in the sector.
