Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for Sensex, Nifty; RIL receives Jio deal payment from Facebook

Domestic equity markets, after rising for the fifth consecutive trading session, are now looking to carry on the momentum further. SGX Nifty was up 30 points on Wednesday morning hinting at a positive start for Sensex and Nifty. The 30-stock BSE Sensex ended Tuesday's trading session up 403 points from the day's low, gaining 187 points to sit at 36,674 points, while Nifty 50 ended just shy of the 10,800 mark. Stock markets in the United States closed in the red, with Dow Jones slipping 1.51%. However, major Asian peers were in the positive territory on Wednesday morning.

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), informed the stock exchanges late Tuesday night that it has received Rs 43,574 crore payment from Mark Zuckerberg’s social media behemoth Facebook. The deal for a 9.99% equity stake in Jio Platforms was announced on April 22 and was cleared by the Competition Commission of India (CCI). This marks the first payment from the 11 investors that Mukesh Ambani has lured in for his digital telecommunications arm, Jio Platforms. “We hereby inform that, after receipt of all requisite approvals, Jio Platforms Limited, a subsidiary of the company, today received the subscription amount of Rs 43,574 crore from Jaadhu Holdings, LLC (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Facebook Inc),” RIL said in the filing.

