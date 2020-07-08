Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for Sensex, Nifty; RIL receives Jio deal payment from Facebook

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets, after rising for the fifth consecutive trading session, are now looking to carry on the momentum further. SGX Nifty was up 30 points on Wednesday morning hinting at a positive start for Sensex and Nifty. The 30-stock BSE Sensex ended Tuesday’s trading session up 403 points from the day’s low, gaining 187 points to sit at 36,674 points, while Nifty 50 ended just shy of the 10,800 mark. Stock markets in the United States closed in the red, with Dow Jones slipping 1.51%. However, major Asian peers were in the positive territory on Wednesday morning.
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), informed the stock exchanges late Tuesday night that it has received Rs 43,574 crore payment from Mark Zuckerberg’s social media behemoth Facebook. The deal for a 9.99% equity stake in Jio Platforms was announced on April 22 and was cleared by the Competition Commission of India (CCI). This marks the first payment from the 11 investors that Mukesh Ambani has lured in for his digital telecommunications arm, Jio Platforms. “We hereby inform that, after receipt of all requisite approvals, Jio Platforms Limited, a subsidiary of the company, today received the subscription amount of Rs 43,574 crore from Jaadhu Holdings, LLC (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Facebook Inc),” RIL said in the filing.
Highlights
Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 traded higher for the fifth consecutive session in Tuesday’s volatile trade. Sensex was up 0.51 per cent or 187.24 points to close at 36,674.52. The 50-share index Nifty ended the day up 36 points or 0.33 per cent to close at 10,799.65. Investors will keep a close watch on the situation of coronavirus and development on its vaccine, economic development activities, crude oil prices, relation between India-China and US-China.
L&T Infrastructure Finance Company, a subsidiary of L&T Finance, has bagged a $100-million external commercial borrowing (ECB) loan from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). The company has received the first tranche of $50 million, of the total $100 million ECB, it said in a release. The loan proceeds will be used to on-lend to large and mid-scale wind and solar power infrastructure projects in India.
India’s stock markets have been led by financial stocks, especially banks, for the last one decade. The weightage of financial stocks in the Nifty has fallen to 34.38% in June against 41.98% in December 2019. The Nifty has risen 39.38% from its March 23-lows but, Nifty bank has only risen 29.16%. While financials have come under pressure, shares of consumer companies and Reliance Industries (RIL) continue to shine. RIL has jumped 107.65% from its respective March lows, and is trading above its January-levels, taking the weight of oil & gas sector higher on the benchmarks.
Market is factoring in positive macro-economic data, strong rural economy and optimism over potential Covid vaccine emerging soon. Rural economy has seen lesser damage from the COVID pandemic, led by robust rural income, strong start to monsoons, robust Kharif sowings, and sharp hike in allocation to MGNREGA. Further hopes have now shifted to potential FY22E earnings recovery. However Nifty is trading at 21x one year forward P/E (premium to its long period average of 19x) and is not looking as attractive as it did in Mar’20. Hence despite the near term momentum, we would be more cautious/defensive in our approach going ahead. ~ Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
