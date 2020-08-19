Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for indices; RIL forays into e-pharmacy, acquires Netmeds

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was trading up by 17 points during the early hours of trade on Wednesday, hinting at a positive start for domestic equity indices. S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 enter Wednesday’s trading session on the back of a two-day gaining streak. Global cues were mixed with Dow Jones slipping into the red on Tuesday but NASDAQ and S&P 500 gaining momentum. Stock markets in Germany, France, and the United Kingdom were seen trading with losses. In Asia too equity markets sent mixed signals on Wednesday morning. Shanghai Composite was trading lower with losses but Hang Seng was trading flat, while equity indices in South Korea and Japan were up with gains.
Reliance Industries Ltd, after foraying into grocery delivery earlier this year, has now entered the e-pharmacy space as the conglomerate announced the acquisition of Netmeds in the early hours of Wednesday. Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, a subsidiary of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd, has acquired a 60% stake for around Rs 620 crores in cash. Interestingly, Amazon has also stepped into the space recently selling prescription drugs under the brand name Amazon Pharmacy. The recent acquisition by Reliance will see Mukesh Ambani battle it out with Jeff Bezos in the online pharmacy space.
After picking up a stake in housing finance major HDFC, the Chinese central bank People’s Bank of China has acquired a very small stake in ICICI Bank through the recently closed Rs 15,000 crore share sale by the country’s second largest private sector lender. The People’s Bank of China was among 357 institutional investors which included domestic mutual funds, insurance companies and global institutions that subscribed to the issue, sources said.
Yes Bank on Tuesday divested more than 8 per cent stake worth over Rs 75 crore in CG Power and Industrial Solutions through open market transactions. The lender offloaded 5.18 crore shares worth over Rs 75 crore through the BSE and the NSE, as per bulk deal data. The quantum of shares amount to 8.28 per cent shareholding in the company.
