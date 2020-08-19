Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for indices; RIL forays into e-pharmacy, acquires Netmeds

S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 enter Wednesday’s trading session on the back of a two-day gaining streak.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was trading up by 17 points during the early hours of trade on Wednesday, hinting at a positive start for domestic equity indices. S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 enter Wednesday’s trading session on the back of a two-day gaining streak. Global cues were mixed with Dow Jones slipping into the red on Tuesday but NASDAQ and S&P 500 gaining momentum. Stock markets in Germany, France, and the United Kingdom were seen trading with losses. In Asia too equity markets sent mixed signals on Wednesday morning. Shanghai Composite was trading lower with losses but Hang Seng was trading flat, while equity indices in South Korea and Japan were up with gains.

Reliance Industries Ltd, after foraying into grocery delivery earlier this year, has now entered the e-pharmacy space as the conglomerate announced the acquisition of Netmeds in the early hours of Wednesday. Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, a subsidiary of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd, has acquired a 60% stake for around Rs 620 crores in cash. Interestingly, Amazon has also stepped into the space recently selling prescription drugs under the brand name Amazon Pharmacy. The recent acquisition by Reliance will see Mukesh Ambani battle it out with Jeff Bezos in the online pharmacy space.

Read More