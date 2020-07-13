Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for Nifty 50; Qualcomm invests Rs 730 crore in Jio Platforms

Asian peers were looking strong on Monday morning with TOPIX and Nikkei 225 up over 1.5% each while KOSPI was up 1.27%.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, stare at a positive opening on the first day of trading this week as SGX Nifty soars over 50 points in early trade. After being hit by volatility and muted global markets in the last few days of the previous week, share markets in India this week will look forward to stock-specific action while also eyeing the Annual General Meet of Reliance Industries. Asian peers were looking strong on Monday morning with TOPIX and Nikkei 225 up over 1.5% each while KOSPI was up 1.27%. Hang Seng gained 0.32% while Shanghai Composite was trading flat.

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries bagged its twelfth cheque for a 0.15% stake in Jio Platforms on Sunday. The Rs 730 crore investment comes from Qualcomm Ventures, the investment arm of the US-based wireless communications giant. The investment from Qualcomm, Mukesh Ambani said, will “help us deliver on our 5G vision and the digital transformation of India for both people and enterprises.” Reliance Industries has so far received payments from 5 of the 12 investors, including Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook and the Saudi Public Investment Fund. Reliance will hold virtual AGM this week on Wednesday.

