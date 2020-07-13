Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for Nifty 50; Qualcomm invests Rs 730 crore in Jio Platforms

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, stare at a positive opening on the first day of trading this week as SGX Nifty soars over 50 points in early trade. After being hit by volatility and muted global markets in the last few days of the previous week, share markets in India this week will look forward to stock-specific action while also eyeing the Annual General Meet of Reliance Industries. Asian peers were looking strong on Monday morning with TOPIX and Nikkei 225 up over 1.5% each while KOSPI was up 1.27%. Hang Seng gained 0.32% while Shanghai Composite was trading flat.
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries bagged its twelfth cheque for a 0.15% stake in Jio Platforms on Sunday. The Rs 730 crore investment comes from Qualcomm Ventures, the investment arm of the US-based wireless communications giant. The investment from Qualcomm, Mukesh Ambani said, will “help us deliver on our 5G vision and the digital transformation of India for both people and enterprises.” Reliance Industries has so far received payments from 5 of the 12 investors, including Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook and the Saudi Public Investment Fund. Reliance will hold virtual AGM this week on Wednesday.
Highlights
Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are set to open on a strong footing in Monday’s session on the back of favourable global cues. Market participants will track continued surge in coronavirus cases, macro data, stock-specific developments, rupee trajectory and movement in oil prices. Today, retail inflation data is scheduled to be announced later in the day today.
Hit by the coronavirus pandemic, Radhakishan Damani’s Avenue Supermarts on Saturday reported a fall of 88% on-year basis in net profits in the first quarter of the current financial year. The hypermarket chain had earlier said that business was disrupted with various stores closed in accordance with the lockdown guidelines. “Covid-19 continued to spread across the country. The ensuing restrictions have had a significant impact on our operational and financial performance in the quarter,” the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges. Revenues for Avenue Supermarts fell 32% from the previous year. Analysts have estimated this might be the best that a listed player in the retail category might do.
Banks have been rushing to raise capital from markets. We have seen Kotak Mahindra Bank raise capital while ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, and even PNB announced plans in the last week to raise capital. This was done because the RBI asked banks to be prepared for the fall out of the coronavirus pandemic which he termed as the worst health and economic crisis in the last 100 years, during peacetime.
Addressing the State Bank of India Conclave, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the central bank had asked lenders to conduct stress tests on their balance sheets, asset quality, and profitability. Das said that banks were advised to raise capital to ensure their operations don't get hit by the coronavirus pandemic and to be prepared for what is to come.
After a long pause, the initial public offering (IPO) market is set to witness some action this week with Rossari Biotech launching with its IPO today. The specialty chemicals firm has fixed a price band of Rs 423-425 per equity share for the Rs 500 crore IPO, including an offer for sale (OFS). Rossari Biotech IPO will be first to enter the market after Antony Waste Handling Cell, which had to withdraw its Rs 206 crore IPO in March as the market began to tank. Rossari Biotech has already managed to raise Rs 148 crore from anchor investors, including top fund houses like SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Mutual fund, and HDFC Mutual fund.
Reliance Industries’ fundraising spree continues. This time, the company has secured a commitment of up to Rs 730 crore investment from Qualcomm’s investment arm Qualcomm Ventures for its technology arm Jio Platforms. The investment will be made in exchange for 0.15% equity stake to Qualcomm Ventures at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore, according to a statement by Reliance on Sunday. The investment from wireless technology giant – Qualcomm will “help us deliver on our 5G vision and the digital transformation of India for both people and enterprises,” said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries.
