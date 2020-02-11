Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to open higher; BSNL, Air India, MTNL among highest loss-making PSUs in FY19

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets benchmarks Sensex and Nifty continued to correct for second day in a row on account of rising coronavirus fear. Investors to keep tabs on Delhi Assembly Elections outcome due in the later day today. Apart from this, oil prices, rupee movement and last leg of the earnings season would keep the markets volatile. On Monday, Sensex closed 162 points, or 0.39 per cent, lower at 40,979.62 while Nifty ended with a loss of 67 points, or 0.55 per cent, at 12,031.50. In Asian markets, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.1 per cent with the Australian market rising 0.6 per cent and South Korea’s KOSPI lifting 0.7 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei was closed for a holiday. In Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 0.6 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.73 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.13 per cent. At 7:50 AM, the Singaporean Exchange for Nifty Futures was at 12,084, up 42 points or 0.35 per cent, indicating a positive start for the Indian bourses.

ONGC, Indian Oil Corporation and NTPC were the top three profitable PSUs in 2018-19, whereas BSNL, Air India and MTNL incurred the highest losses for a third consecutive year, according to a survey tabled in Parliament on Monday. The Public Enterprises Survey 2018-19, which maps the annual financial performance of all central PSUs, revealed that the top 10 companies in the red claimed a whopping 94.04 per cent of the total losses made by all the 70 loss-making CPSEs during the year.