Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to open higher; BSNL, Air India, MTNL among highest loss-making PSUs in FY19

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets benchmarks Sensex and Nifty continued to correct for second day in a row on account of rising coronavirus fear. Investors to keep tabs on Delhi Assembly Elections outcome due in the later day today. Apart from this, oil prices, rupee movement and last leg of the earnings season would keep the markets volatile. On Monday, Sensex closed 162 points, or 0.39 per cent, lower at 40,979.62 while Nifty ended with a loss of 67 points, or 0.55 per cent, at 12,031.50. In Asian markets, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.1 per cent with the Australian market rising 0.6 per cent and South Korea’s KOSPI lifting 0.7 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei was closed for a holiday. In Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 0.6 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.73 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.13 per cent. At 7:50 AM, the Singaporean Exchange for Nifty Futures was at 12,084, up 42 points or 0.35 per cent, indicating a positive start for the Indian bourses.
ONGC, Indian Oil Corporation and NTPC were the top three profitable PSUs in 2018-19, whereas BSNL, Air India and MTNL incurred the highest losses for a third consecutive year, according to a survey tabled in Parliament on Monday. The Public Enterprises Survey 2018-19, which maps the annual financial performance of all central PSUs, revealed that the top 10 companies in the red claimed a whopping 94.04 per cent of the total losses made by all the 70 loss-making CPSEs during the year.
Highlights
In Asian markets, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.1 per cent with the Australian market rising 0.6 per cent and South Korea’s KOSPI lifting 0.7 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei was closed for a holiday.
A total of 295 companies including BHEL, Ballarpur Industries, Atlanta, Arvind Fashions, Chamak Holdings, Cochin Shipyard, D B Realty, Greenply, GNFC, Gic Housing Finance and IDBI are among the companies that will release their quarterly earnings today.
Going forward, the markets would take cues from the last leg of earnings season and global developments on Coronavirus outbreak. On the domestic front, key macroeconomic data like CPI, IIP and WPI this week would be actively tracked by the investors. We continue to maintain our cautious stance at current levels due to lacklustre earnings season and stretched valuations, says Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.
Indian rupee gained on lower crude oil price and dollar inflows related to DMart’s QIP. Rupee remained resilient to higher dollar index amid strong foreign fund inflows in equity market. Broadly, local currency is consolidating in the range of 72 to 71 a dollar. CPI and IIP would be keenly watched local data point this week, says V K Sharma, Head PCG & Capital Markets Strategy
Market is not out of coronavirus jitter which will add volatility in the short term. Companies with high exposure to Chinese market either in terms of export or import have some impact. Series of macro data will be released during this week like CPI & WPI inflation and IIP data. Consensus is showing a rise in inflation to 7.4% in January influenced by food prices while expecting some stability in IIP for December. During this current short term uncertainties investors are likely to wait for some consolidation in quality mid-caps, says Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd
Going ahead, markets would continue to be volatile as it would closely watch the developments over coronavirus and its economic impact. Investors would also be cautious ahead of the macroeconomic data-points due to be released during the week including CPI/ WPI Inflation and IIP data. Further, this would also be the last week of the earnings season which would keep the markets volatile. Technically, Nifty formed a bearish candle on a daily chart. Going forward, immediate support is placed at 11950 then 11900 levels; on the flipside, a sustainable move above 12100 mark may lead to an up move towards 12200 then 12250 zones, says Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Private Ltd.
At 7:50 AM, the Singaporean Exchange for Nifty Futures was at 12,084, up 42 points or 0.35 per cent, indicating a positive start for the Indian bourses.