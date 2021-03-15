Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty look to open higher, SGX Nifty up 100 pts; MTAR Tech shares to list today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in the positive territory on Monday,
Besides, all eyes will be on US Federal Reserve meet scheduled to be held on the 16 and 17 March 2021. Image: Reuters
Market participants will react to the IIP and CPI inflation data which came after the market hours on Friday. Headline indices have been following global equities as rising in US bond yields kept the volatility high.
MTAR Technologies Rs 596-crore IPO, which was subscribed 201 times, will make its stock market debut on Monday, March 15, 2021. The issue was sold at a price band of the issue at Rs 574-575 per share of face value of Rs 10 each. In the calendar year 2021 so far, MTAR Technologies is the ninth public issue to list on bourses after Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Indigo Paints, Home First Finance Company India, Stove Kraft, Brookfield India REIT, Nureca, RailTel Corporation of India and Heranba Industries.
Nifty futures were trading 66 points or 0.44 per cent higher at 15,095 on Singaporean Exchange, suggesting a gap-up start for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Monday.
Laxmi Organic IPO will open for investors on Monday. The company is looking to raise Rs 600 crore through the issue, which is an amalgamation of a fresh issue and an Offer For Sale (OFS) by existing shareholders. Craftsman Automation IPO will also open on Monday The offer consists of a fresh issue of equity shares of Rs 150 crore and OFS of up to 45.21 lakh equity shares.
MTAR Technologies Rs 596-crore IPO, which was subscribed 201 times, will make its stock market debut on Monday, March 15, 2021. During IPO, qualified institutional investors subscribed their reserved portion 164.99 times and non-institutional investors 650.79 times, while the retail category was subscribed 28.4 times.
Domestic equity markets enter the week’s first trading session after ending in red on Friday. S&P BSE Sensex is currently sitting at 50,792 while the 50-stock NSE Nifty is just above 15,000 mark. Technically Nifty may have turned weak for the near term with the correction recorded on Friday, said Subash Gangadharan, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst, HDFC securities. Dalal Street could resume its upward march today with SGX Nifty trading 75 points higher, hinting at a gap-up start for markets. Among Asian peers, apart from Shanghai Composite most of the stock markets were trading with gains.
