Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty look to open higher, SGX Nifty up 100 pts; MTAR Tech shares to list today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in the positive territory on Monday, after gaining nearly a per cent last week. Market participants will react to the IIP and CPI inflation data which came after the market hours on Friday. Headline indices have been following global equities as rising in US bond yields kept the volatility high. Besides, all eyes will be on US Federal Reserve meeting scheduled to be held on the 16 and 17 March 2021. Asian peers were seen trading mixed in early trade on Monday with Japan’s Nikkei up 0.32 per cent while the Topix index gained half a per cent. South Korea’s Kospi was flat to negative, down 0.07 per cent. On Wall Street, Dow Jones Industrial rose to end higher for the fifth straight day on Friday and the S&P 500 closed slightly higher. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.59 per cent to end at 13,319.87.

MTAR Technologies Rs 596-crore IPO, which was subscribed 201 times, will make its stock market debut on Monday, March 15, 2021. The issue was sold at a price band of the issue at Rs 574-575 per share of face value of Rs 10 each. In the calendar year 2021 so far, MTAR Technologies is the ninth public issue to list on bourses after Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Indigo Paints, Home First Finance Company India, Stove Kraft, Brookfield India REIT, Nureca, RailTel Corporation of India and Heranba Industries.

