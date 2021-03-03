Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty eye flat start; MTAR Tech IPO opens, RJio biggest buyer in India airwave auction

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty were staring at a flat opening on Wednesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty were staring at a flat opening on Wednesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading just 18 points up at 15,001.50 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, both the headline indices ended over one per cent higher. Asian stock markets were trading in the positive territory on Wednesday, with Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi up marginally. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices fell as market participants watched the bond market and progress on next round of fiscal stimulus. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.46 per cent to close at 31,391.52. The S&P 500 slipped 0.81 per cent to finish at 3,870.29 while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.69 per cent to settle at 13,358.79.
MTAR Technologies raised Rs 179 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering, which is scheduled to open for subscription on Wednesday. A total of 31.11 lakh shares have been allocated to 15 anchor investors at Rs 575 apiece, which is the upper end of the price band. At this price, the company amassed Rs 179 crore, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 700 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). The issue comprises a fresh issue of shares aggregating up to Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 2.13 crore equity shares from promoters and existing shareholders, according to draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).
MTAR Technologies, a precision engineering solutions company, on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 179 crore from anchor investors ahead of its share-sale, which opens for public subscription on Wednesday.
Domestic equity markets have now gained for two consecutive sessions, zooming 2.5% as they look to reverse last week’s losses. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 50,296 while the Nifty 50 is still shy of the 15,000 mark. On Wednesday morning, SGX Nifty was up in the green, hinting at a gap-up start and continuation of the upward movement of indices. On the technical front, Nifty is on the verge of moving above and filling the opening downside and upside gaps of last week, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, which could propel the index higher.
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIL) on Tuesday said it has acquired the right to use spectrum in all 22 circles across India in the latest spectrum auction. The company will pay Rs 57,123 crore for the right to use the technology-agnostic spectrum for a period of 20 years. “With our increased spectrum footprint, we are ready to further expand the digital footprint in India as well as get ourselves ready for the imminent 5G rollout,” said Mukesh D Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries in a statement.
