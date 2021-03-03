Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty eye flat start; MTAR Tech IPO opens, RJio biggest buyer in India airwave auction

In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices fell as market participants watched the bond market and progress on next round of fiscal stimulus. Image: Reuters

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty were staring at a flat opening on Wednesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading just 18 points up at 15,001.50 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, both the headline indices ended over one per cent higher. Asian stock markets were trading in the positive territory on Wednesday, with Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi up marginally. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices fell as market participants watched the bond market and progress on next round of fiscal stimulus. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.46 per cent to close at 31,391.52. The S&P 500 slipped 0.81 per cent to finish at 3,870.29 while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.69 per cent to settle at 13,358.79.

MTAR Technologies raised Rs 179 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering, which is scheduled to open for subscription on Wednesday. A total of 31.11 lakh shares have been allocated to 15 anchor investors at Rs 575 apiece, which is the upper end of the price band. At this price, the company amassed Rs 179 crore, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.

