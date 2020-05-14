Market LIVE: SGX Nifty falls 150 pts on weak global cues; NBFCs in focus post FM Sitharaman’s Rs 30k cr support

Asian stock markets are trading in the negative territory following US markets

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 index settled with gains on Wednesday following the announcement of the Rs 20-lakh-crore fiscal stimulus package. Sensex was up 637.49 points or 2.03 per cent to close at 32,008.61. The broader Nifty50 was up 187 points or 2.03 per cent to close at 9,383.55. Yesterday, after market hours, the first tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus was unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamn with a focus on micro, small and medium enterprises. Asian stock markets are trading in the negative territory following US markets. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slipped 1.6 per cent, Australian ASX 200 fell 1.2 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.7 per cent. Wall Street’s three major indices closed lower for the second day in a row in overnight trade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.17%, the S&P 500 lost 1.75%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.55%.

Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a gap-down start for Sensex and Nifty with 145.75 points or 1.55 per cent loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,245 on the Singaporean Exchange.

Banks and NBFCs will offer up to 20 per cent of entire outstanding credit as on February 29, 2020, to MSMEs. Units with up to Rs 25 crore outstanding credit and Rs 100 crore turnover are eligible for taking these loans that will have four-year tenor with a moratorium of 12 months on principal payment. The scheme can be availed till October 31, 2020. The government will provide complete credit guarantee cover to lenders on principal and interest amount.

