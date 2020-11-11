Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open with gains; MSCI adds 12 stocks to the India index, removes two

SGX Nifty was up over 50 points during the early hours of trade on Wednesday.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets climbed to new highs on Tuesday, aided by the vaccine shot by Pfizer and BioNtech. S&P BSE Sensex sits at 43,277 points while the 50-stock NSE Nifty closed at 12,631 levels on Tuesday. The momentum may marry on to today’s trading session as well. SGX Nifty was up over 50 points during the early hours of trade on Wednesday. Asian equity markets were mixed with Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng down in the red but TOPIX, Nikkei 225 were in the green. South Korean stock markets were also trading higher.

Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) has added 12 securities to the MSCI India Index in its semi-annual index review. The index major, after having announced last month that it will be making changes to its India index, released the list that saw the addition of names like ACC, Adani Green Energy, Kotak Mahindra Bank, L&T Infotech, Yes Bank, among others. Two stocks were deleted by MSCI from its India index, these included Bosch and LIC Housing Finance. The changes in the MSCI indices helped markets surge in the previous month when investors pounced on to buy the stocks that were expected to be added to the MSCI indices. The changes will be effective from closing on November 30.

