Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open with gains; MSCI adds 12 stocks to the India index, removes two

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Asian equity markets were mixed with Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng down in the red but TOPIX, Nikkei 225 were in the green.
SGX Nifty was up over 50 points during the early hours of trade on Wednesday.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets climbed to new highs on Tuesday, aided by the vaccine shot by Pfizer and BioNtech. S&P BSE Sensex sits at 43,277 points while the 50-stock NSE Nifty closed at 12,631 levels on Tuesday. The momentum may marry on to today’s trading session as well. SGX Nifty was up over 50 points during the early hours of trade on Wednesday. Asian equity markets were mixed with Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng down in the red but TOPIX, Nikkei 225 were in the green. South Korean stock markets were also trading higher.
Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) has added 12 securities to the MSCI India Index in its semi-annual index review. The index major, after having announced last month that it will be making changes to its India index, released the list that saw the addition of names like ACC, Adani Green Energy, Kotak Mahindra Bank, L&T Infotech, Yes Bank, among others. Two stocks were deleted by MSCI from its India index, these included Bosch and LIC Housing Finance. The changes in the MSCI indices helped markets surge in the previous month when investors pounced on to buy the stocks that were expected to be added to the MSCI indices. The changes will be effective from closing on November 30.
Highlights
Over 600 listed companies including Coal India, Aurobindo Pharma, Abbott India, Ashoka Buildcon, Bharat Forge, Computer Age Management Services, Godrej Industries, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Indraprastha Gas, Reliance Infra and LIC Housing Finance, among others are scheduled to announce their July-September quarter earnings today.
Read full story
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought Amazon’s response on a plea by Future Retail (FRL) alleging that the e-commerce major was interfering in its Rs 24,713-crore deal with Reliance Retail on the basis of an interim order by a Singapore arbitrator. Justice Mukta Gupta issued summons to Amazon, Future Coupons (FCL) and Reliance Retail (RRL) on the FRL suit and asked them to file their written statements within 30 days. The court also said that the issue of maintainability of the suit, raised by Amazon, would be kept open. The order was passed after hearing day-long arguments on behalf of FRL, FCL, Reliance and part arguments by Amazon. The arguments on behalf of Amazon will continue on Wednesday.
Read full story
The change in indices is expected to bring in massive foreign funds to domestic markets. Global investors across the globe keep an eye on MSCI's indices to plan their investment approach.
MSCI announced changes to its India Index late Tuesday night. The global index provider added 12 securities to the India Index, including Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank and Adani Green Energy while it removed Bosch and LIC Hosuing Finance.