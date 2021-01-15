Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in red; MSCI to revise Bharti Airtel stock weight in February

Following the weakness is US stock markets, Asian peers were trading in the red.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets soared to close with gains on Thursday after having lingered around in the negative earlier in the day. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 49,584 and the 50-stock NSE Nifty was at 14,595. Wall Street closed with losses yesterday, with Dow Jones slipping 0.22% and S&P 500 down 0.38%. On Friday morning the SGX Nifty was trading 60 points lower, hinting at a gap-down start for domestic stock markets. Following the weakness is US stock markets, Asian peers were trading in the red. Hang Seng, Nikkei 225, TOPIX, KOSPI, and KOSDAQ were all down with losses. Only Shanghai Composite was up in green.

Global index provider, MSCI (Morgan Stanley Capital International) on Friday said that it will announce the changes to Bharti Airtel’s weightage as part of its February review. The move comes after changes were made to Bharti Airtel’s foreign ownership limit earlier this month by NSDL. The telecom major so far had 49% foreign investment limit, which has now been changed to 100%. “The proforma FOL and upward movement of the adjustment factor due to foreign room will be implemented as part of the upcoming February 2021 Quarterly Index Review,” MSCI said. So far this week, shares of Bharti Airtel have jumped 7.3%.

