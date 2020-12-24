Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in green; Mrs Bectors Food Specialities to list on bourses today

S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 46,444 while the Nifty 60 was just above 13,600.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets continued scaling higher on Wednesday morning as they looked to recoup losses suffered during Monday’s sharp sell-off. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 46,444 while the Nifty 60 was just above 13,600. All sectoral indices were seen inching higher while broader markets continued to outperform benchmarks. On Thursday morning, the last trading session of the week, global cues were positive. Dow Jones and S&P 500 closed with gains yesterday and Asian peers were trading in the green on Thursday morning. Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng along with Japanese stock markets and South Korean equity indices were all seen gaining.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities shares will debut on the bourses today. The 541-crore public issue is the most subscribe IPO of 2020 so far with investors bidding for the issue 197.38 times where Non-Institutional Investors subscribed their portion a massive 620.85 times. Mrs Bectors Food Specialities will list after the strong debut of Burger King which was the stock surge over 100% on the listing day itself. The firm has a strong presence in North India with a large market share and continues to expand.

Read More