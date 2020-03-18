Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to open higher; Moody’s says coronavirus to significantly slow economic growth

Asian stocks were trading mixed on Wednesday as Wall Street bounced back overnight on stimulus hopes as the country grapples with the coronanvirus outbreak

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty dropped over 2.5 per cent due fag-end selling for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 810 points or 2.58 per cent to 30,579, while the broader Nifty 50 index closed at 8,968, down 230 points or 2.51 per cent. Asian stocks were trading mixed on Wednesday as Wall Street bounced back overnight on stimulus hopes as the country grapples with the coronanvirus outbreak. In Japan Nikkei gained 1.47 per cent while the Topix index added 2.17 per cent. Australia markets led losses among the region’s major markets, with the S&P/ASX 200 declining 4.67 per cent as majority of the sectors fell. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 6 per cent in Tuesday’s session, clawing back a significant portion of Monday’s steep losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,048.86 points, or 5.2 per cent, to 21,237.38, the S&P 500 gained 143.06 points, or 6 per cent, to 2,529.19 and the Nasdaq Composite added 430.19 points, or 6.23 per cent, to 7,334.78.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap up opening for Sensex and Nifty with a 85 points or 0.96 gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 8,985 on the Singaporean Exchange.

Moody’s Investors Service has said that global spread of new coronavirus (Covid-19) will significantly slow economic growth, which will in turn amplify its financial impact on several key free movement-driven sectors.“Sectors reliant on trade and the free movement of people are most exposed, such as passenger airlines, shipping, and lodging and leisure, which includes cruise lines and restaurants,” Vice President – Senior Credit Officer – Benjamin Nelson at Moody’s said in a statement.

