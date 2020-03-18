Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to open higher; Moody’s says coronavirus to significantly slow economic growth

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty dropped over 2.5 per cent due fag-end selling for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 810 points or 2.58 per cent to 30,579, while the broader Nifty 50 index closed at 8,968, down 230 points or 2.51 per cent. Asian stocks were trading mixed on Wednesday as Wall Street bounced back overnight on stimulus hopes as the country grapples with the coronanvirus outbreak. In Japan Nikkei gained 1.47 per cent while the Topix index added 2.17 per cent. Australia markets led losses among the region’s major markets, with the S&P/ASX 200 declining 4.67 per cent as majority of the sectors fell. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 6 per cent in Tuesday’s session, clawing back a significant portion of Monday’s steep losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,048.86 points, or 5.2 per cent, to 21,237.38, the S&P 500 gained 143.06 points, or 6 per cent, to 2,529.19 and the Nasdaq Composite added 430.19 points, or 6.23 per cent, to 7,334.78.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap up opening for Sensex and Nifty with a 85 points or 0.96 gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 8,985 on the Singaporean Exchange.
Moody’s Investors Service has said that global spread of new coronavirus (Covid-19) will significantly slow economic growth, which will in turn amplify its financial impact on several key free movement-driven sectors.“Sectors reliant on trade and the free movement of people are most exposed, such as passenger airlines, shipping, and lodging and leisure, which includes cruise lines and restaurants,” Vice President – Senior Credit Officer – Benjamin Nelson at Moody’s said in a statement.
Highlights
RBL Bank on Tuesday said it has seen withdrawals worth about 3% of its deposit base over the last one week by institutions and various state governments. It is engaging with these depositors to regain their business. The bank stated that it is well-capitalised and has a capital adequacy ratio of 16.08% with tier-1 capital at 15.02% against the regulatory requirement of 11.5% and 9.5%, respectively.
Read full story
The world is full of uncertainty and investors pile up their portfolio with precious metals or Dollars in these times. The impact of the pandemic Coronavirus is being felt worldwide with all the asset class crashing as if there is no hope. US central bank has cut its interest rate by 1% in recent weeks in order to combat the slowdown in the global economy. However, the new cases arising out of different countries with regards to the virus is creating a dilemma in the minds of investors about the confidence in any asset class. Hence, gold is unstable.
For physical investors, there is no good or bad time to buy gold as it is based out of a desire to hold the metal while for those who want returns from the metal, buy or sell, volatility will remain. So it really depends on the risk appetite of the trader/investors who invests in gold. For the time being, uncertainty is the name of the game and gold will perform in times of uncertainty, says Prathamesh Mallya, Chief Analyst Non-Agri Commodities and Currencies, Angel Broking Ltd.
The Indian equity markets have fallen by 27% since January 14 this year, when it had touched a new high. However, several mutual fund (MF) houses have continued to remain invested, while few of them increased their cash levels before the bloodbath in the markets.
Read full story
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,044.69 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares of worth Rs 3,422.12 crore on Tuesday, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
The 30-share Sensex shed 811 points to end the day down 2.6% at 30,579. This is the lowest level the benchmark has hit since May 24, 2017. The broader Nifty50, too, closed 2.5% down to end the day well below the sentimentally important mark of 9,000.
After a sharp upside bounce of 13th March, Nifty was not able to sustain the gains in the last couple of sessions, which indicates a weak inherent strength in the market. The next crucial lower levels to be watched around 8500. As long as this support holds, there is a possibility of stability in the market and one may expect an upside bounce from the lows, says Nagaraj Shetti,Technical Analyst, HDFC securities.