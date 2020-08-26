  • MORE MARKET STATS
Market LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for indices; Moody’s hints at a V-shaped recovery for India

By: |
Updated: August 26, 2020 8:21:49 am

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: In overnight trade on Wall Street, the S&P500 and Nasdaq hit all-time closing highs.

Share Market Today, Share Market LiveNifty futures were trading 33.75 points or 0.29 per cent higher at 11,509.80 on Singaporean Exchange

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open higher on Wednesday, as suggested by trends in SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 33.75 points or 0.29 per cent higher at 11,509.80 on Singaporean Exchange. Market participants will continue to react to developments in coronavirus vaccine, global cues and COVID-19 cases. In the previous session, Sensex and Nifty ended at a nearly 6-month high, the levels were last seen on February 27 this year. Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early trade on Wednesday. The Shanghai composite up about 0.1% while the Shenzhen component added 0.258%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was marginally lower while the Topix index shed 0.26%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the S&P500 and Nasdaq hit all-time closing highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.21%, the S&P 500 gained 0.36% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.76%.

Global rating agency Moody’s on Tuesday retained its earlier India growth forecast at -3.1% for FY21 and 6.9% for FY22, lending some credence to the view that the economy could witness a “V-shaped recovery” next fiscal. China, India and Indonesia will be the only G-20 emerging economies to witness a strong enough pickup of real GDP in the second half of 2020 and full-year 2021 to end next year above pre-coronavirus levels.

Live Blog

Highlights

    08:21 (IST)26 Aug 2020
    S&P, Nasdaq close at record highs

    In overnight trade on Wall Street, the S&P500 and Nasdaq hit all-time closing highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.21%, the S&P 500 gained 0.36% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.76%.

    08:20 (IST)26 Aug 2020
    Asian markets trade mixed in early trade

    Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early trade on Wednesday. The Shanghai composite up about 0.1% while the Shenzhen component added 0.258%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was marginally lower while the Topix index shed 0.26%.

    08:20 (IST)26 Aug 2020
    SGX Nifty suggests higher start for Sensex, Nifty

    Trends in SGX Nifty suggests a gap-up opening for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Wednesday. Nifty futures were trading 33.75 points or 0.29 per cent higher at 11,509.80 on Singaporean Exchange.

    08:19 (IST)26 Aug 2020
    Moody’s: India’s GDP to slide to -3.1% in FY21

    Global rating agency Moody’s on Tuesday retained its earlier India growth forecast at -3.1% for FY21 and 6.9% for FY22, lending some credence to the view that the economy could witness a “V-shaped recovery” next fiscal.

