Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at gap-down start; Moody’s slashes India’s FY22 GDP forecast

Updated: May 12, 2021 8:46:20 am

Share Market Today, Share Market LiveAfter snapping a four-day gaining spree, Sensex now sits at 49,161, while the broader Nifty 50 index at 14,850 levels. Image: Reuters

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were once again staring at a negative start on Wednesday, on the day of the weekly expiry. After snapping a four-day gaining spree, Sensex now sits at 49,161, while the broader Nifty 50 index at 14,850 levels. Trends on SGX Nifty signalled a negative opening for headline indices. Asian stock markets were seen tarding mixed in early trade on Wednesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 rising nearly half a per cent. Topix index was flat. South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.09 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices ended lower. The Dow Jones Industrial was down 1.36 per cent while the S&P was down 0.87 per cent. Nasdaq was down by 0.09 per cent.

Global rating agency Moody’s on Tuesday sharply trimmed its India growth forecast for FY22 to 9.3% from 13.7% estimated in February, stating that the severe second wave of coronavirus infections will “slow the near-term economic recovery and could weigh on longer-term growth dynamics”.

Live Blog

Highlights

    08:46 (IST)12 May 2021
    Petrol and diesel price today 12 May 2021: Rates hiked for 3rd day straight; check prices in Mumbai, Delhi

    Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of Petrol and Diesel were increased for the third consecutive day today. Petrol in Delhi today costs Rs 92.05 per litre, up 25 paise since yesterday. Diesel in Delhi costs Rs 82.61 litre, an increase of 25 paise. Prices were hiked for four consecutive days last week. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

    08:39 (IST)12 May 2021
    RIL, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Yes Bank, Asian Paints, Lupin, Infosys, Dr Reddy’s stocks in focus

    Lupin, Jindal Steel & Power, UPL Ltd, Asian Paints, Pidilite Industries, Tata Power Company, Voltas, Apollo Tyres, Happiest Minds Technologies, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, HG Infra Engineering, Sagar Cements, and Birla Corporation are some of the companies that will report their quarterly results today.

    08:36 (IST)12 May 2021
    Jio pips Airtel to add maximum wireless subscribers in February

    After lagging behind Bharti Airtel for the last six months, Reliance Jio has returned to adding maximum wireless subscribers. In February, Jio added 4.26 million wireless customers followed by 3.73 million by Bharti Airtel. The company had launched a JioPhone offer on February 26, primarily targeting the 300 feature phone subscribers in the country.

    08:17 (IST)12 May 2021
    Sensex, Nifty may open flat; 5 things to know before today’s opening bell

    Domestic benchmark indices snapped their four-day gaining streak on Tuesday to end in the red. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 49,161 while the Nifty 50 index is at 14,850. SGX Nifty was down 17 points during the early hours of Tuesday, hinting at a flat start for domestic markets. Cues from global peers were negative with Wall Street closing in the negative once again. Although benchmark indices closed in the red, there were some positives to be drawn.

    08:15 (IST)12 May 2021
    Covid-19 second wave: Moody’s slashes FY22 India growth forecast to 9.3%

    Global rating agency Moody’s on Tuesday sharply trimmed its India growth forecast for FY22 to 9.3% from 13.7% estimated in February, stating that the severe second wave of coronavirus infections will “slow the near-term economic recovery and could weigh on longer-term growth dynamics”.

