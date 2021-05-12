Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at gap-down start; Moody’s slashes India’s FY22 GDP forecast

After snapping a four-day gaining spree, Sensex now sits at 49,161, while the broader Nifty 50 index at 14,850 levels. Image: Reuters

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were once again staring at a negative start on Wednesday, on the day of the weekly expiry. After snapping a four-day gaining spree, Sensex now sits at 49,161, while the broader Nifty 50 index at 14,850 levels. Trends on SGX Nifty signalled a negative opening for headline indices. Asian stock markets were seen tarding mixed in early trade on Wednesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 rising nearly half a per cent. Topix index was flat. South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.09 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices ended lower. The Dow Jones Industrial was down 1.36 per cent while the S&P was down 0.87 per cent. Nasdaq was down by 0.09 per cent.

Global rating agency Moody’s on Tuesday sharply trimmed its India growth forecast for FY22 to 9.3% from 13.7% estimated in February, stating that the severe second wave of coronavirus infections will “slow the near-term economic recovery and could weigh on longer-term growth dynamics”.

Read More