Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at positive opening; Moody’s slashes India growth forecast for 2020

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended in green on Tuesday. S&P BSE Sensex jumped 453 points from the day’s low to end the session 371 points or 1.17% higher at 32,114 points. The broader NSE Nifty-50 gained 98.6 points or 1.06% to finish the trading session at 9,380 points. Asian shares were cautiously higher on Wednesday as investors paused ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision while oil prices jumped on hopes demand will pick up as many countries lift some of the coronavirus-related restrictions, according to Reuters report. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.2%. Australia climbed 0.2% and South Korea rose 0.3%. New Zealand shares slipped 0.6%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, investors dumped tech giants and drove all three major US stock indices into the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%, the S&P 500 lost 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.4%. Investors would be eyeing earnings from the other major tech firms – Facebook, Amazon and Apple.
Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a gap-up start for Sensex and Nifty with 53 points or 0.57 per cent gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,451 on the Singaporean Exchange.
Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday slashed India’s growth forecast to 0.2 per cent for the 2020 calendar year from the earlier projection of 2.5 per cent released in March. Stating that the economic costs of shutdown of the global economy are accumulating rapidly, Moody’s in its Global Macro Outlook 2020-21 (April 2020 Update) projected that all G-20 advanced economies would contract by 5.8 per cent in 2020.
Lockdown extension & further opting of moratorium may add to risks of NPAs ahead but we will have to watch if industry will have similar trends. With such risks we build-in higher slippages rate & credit cost, similar to last 2-3 years pausing asset quality improvement on exiting a bad corporate cycle. We downgrade to HOLD (from BUY) with revised TP of Rs 475 (from Rs 609), says Prabhudas Lilladher in its research report
Oil prices climbed on Wednesday, trimming some of this week’s steep losses after U.S. stockpiles rose less than expected and hopes grew for demand to pick up as some European countries and U.S. cities moved to ease coronavirus lockdowns, Reuters reported. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped to a high of $13.85 and were up 8.8%, or $1.09, at $13.43, paring a 27% plunge over the first two days of this week. Brent crude futures rose 1.8%, or 36 cents, to $20.82, adding to a 2.3% gain on Tuesday.
Taking note of medium-term headwinds that the consumer staples and discretionaries are likely to experience, brokerage and research firm ICICI Securities has downgraded the entire sector to neutral and has withdrawn ‘buy’ calls for all the stocks covered. The brokerage said that macro-economic impact and category-specific trends are likely to impact the sector in the medium-term.
Since April 24, a day after Franklin Templeton MF decided to wind up its six debt schemes, investors have pulled out around Rs 4,500-5,000 crore from credit risk funds, market participants say. The total assets under management (AUM) of credit risk funds were around Rs 45,000 crore in mid-April. The CEO of a top fund house said that there has been some redemption from credit risk funds as investors fear their investments are in danger post Franklin Templeton’s closure of six schemes.
The Pharma and FMCG may see some consolidation and positive rollover. Metals are showing some momentum yesterday in the closing hour which may continue. Media may remain volatile, says Vishal Wagh, Head of Research, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd
The Nifty set to open above the major resistance level of 9390 on the back of positive global cues. Technically speaking sustaining above 9400 may be led to sharp short recovery specifically ahead of future and options expiry tomorrow. Short recovery may take Nifty towards 9470-9510 levels for the day. On the other hand, if bears able to protect the level of 9390 then 9300 levels will play major support for the day, says Vishal Wagh, Head of Research, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd.
Hopes of a fiscal stimulus have given support to the markets. Stock specific news reactions are happening based on the results and management commentary. The sustainability of this rally depends on the easing of lockdown measures and the measures to get businesses back on track, says Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
Former chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian on Tuesday said that India should plan for “substantially negative economic growth” this financial year due to the coronavirus crisis and that the government should tap various sources to finance a Rs 10 trillion stimulus. Speaking at the Indian Express e-Adda from the US, Subramanian said that distribution of food and cash are the two key tools India should be using to help people tide over the crisis.
The recent buoyancy in banking is certainly an encouraging sign but we feel others should also pitch in for a sustainable surge in the benchmark. In the coming sessions, we expect that earnings announcements, particularly from Nifty pack (HUL, Tech Mahindra) and F&O expiry, will continue to lead stock-specific swings this week. We reiterate our view focusing on stock-selection and trade management amid the prevailing uncertainty, says Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.
