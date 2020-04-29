Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at positive opening; Moody’s slashes India growth forecast for 2020

Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday slashed India’s growth forecast to 0.2 per cent for the 2020 calendar year from the earlier projection of 2.5 per cent released in March

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended in green on Tuesday. S&P BSE Sensex jumped 453 points from the day’s low to end the session 371 points or 1.17% higher at 32,114 points. The broader NSE Nifty-50 gained 98.6 points or 1.06% to finish the trading session at 9,380 points. Asian shares were cautiously higher on Wednesday as investors paused ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision while oil prices jumped on hopes demand will pick up as many countries lift some of the coronavirus-related restrictions, according to Reuters report. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.2%. Australia climbed 0.2% and South Korea rose 0.3%. New Zealand shares slipped 0.6%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, investors dumped tech giants and drove all three major US stock indices into the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%, the S&P 500 lost 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.4%. Investors would be eyeing earnings from the other major tech firms – Facebook, Amazon and Apple.

Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a gap-up start for Sensex and Nifty with 53 points or 0.57 per cent gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,451 on the Singaporean Exchange.

Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday slashed India’s growth forecast to 0.2 per cent for the 2020 calendar year from the earlier projection of 2.5 per cent released in March. Stating that the economic costs of shutdown of the global economy are accumulating rapidly, Moody’s in its Global Macro Outlook 2020-21 (April 2020 Update) projected that all G-20 advanced economies would contract by 5.8 per cent in 2020.

