Share Market LIVE: Nifty slips below 12,000 mark, Media stocks in focus; Moody’s cuts India growth estimates

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Tuesday, tracking weakness in the Asian markets. Heavyweights such RIL, HDFC twins, ITC, ICICI Bank were among major contributors toawards today’s fall. S&P BSE Sensex was trading 145 points or 0.35 per cent lower at 40,911, while the broader Nifty 50 index was ruling at 12,005 points, down 41 points or 0.35 per cent. At index level, 27 out of 30 Sensex stocks were trading in red. IndusInd Bank was the top loser, down 1.24 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, Hero MotoCorp, NTPC and Power Grid. Conversely, TCS, Tech Mahindra and SBI were the only gainers on the index. Barring Nifty Media index, all the sectoral indices were trading lower. The Nifty FMCG index was down 0.66 per cent weighed by Tata Global, Britannia, Godrej Industries and Emami. Nifty Bank index was too down 0.52 per cent dragged down by Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank and PNB.
Moody’s Investors Service on Monday cut its India GDP growth forecast for 2019 (calender) by 60 bps to 5% and by a sharper 120 bps to 5.4% for 2020, in what reflected a continuing trend of such downward revisions by prominent domestic and foreign agencies. While the economy may well begin to recover in the current quarter, we expect any recovery to be slower than we had previously expected. Accordingly, we have revised our growth forecasts to 5.4% for 2020 and 5.8% for 2021, down from our previous projections of 6.6% and 6.7%, respectively,” Moody’s said in its latest Global Macro Outlook report.
Highlights
Extending morning losses, Sensex was trading 246 points or 0.60 per cent lower at 40,809 points while the broader Nifty 50 index slipped below crucial 12,000 mark and was trading at 11,960, down 86 points or 71 per cent.
All the 30 Sensex stocks were trading lower, IndusInd Bank was the top loser, down 2.75 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti and ITC
Den Networks stocks gain 7.30 per cent to Rs 58.05 a piece on BSE on RIL's media business consolidation announcement.
Hathway Cable & Datacom shares hit 20% uppper circuit to Rs 23.10 apiece on BSE in the opening trade after the Reliance Industries announced a consolidation of its media and distribution businesses spread across multiple entities into Network18.
As many as 27 out of 30 Sensex stocks were trading in red. IndusInd Bank was the top loser, down 1.24 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, Hero MotoCorp, NTPC and Power Grid. Conversely, TCS, Tech Mahindra and SBI were the only gainers on the index
S&P BSE Sensex was trading 145 points or 0.35 per cent lower at 40,911, while the broader Nifty 50 index was ruling at 12,005 points, down 41 points or 0.35 per cent.
Rupee opens lower at 71.42 a dollar vs Monday's close of 71.30 against the US dollar
Under the scheme of arrangement, TV18 Broadcast, Hathway Cable & Datacom and Den Networks will merge into Network18 Media & Investments, which will be an integrated media and distribution company with a revenue of Rs 8,000 crore. The restructuring will create value-chain integration, and render substantial economies of scale. It also simplifies the corporate structure of the group by reducing the number of listed entities, said a statement by TV18 Broadcast Ltd.
SBI Cards and Payment Services, the credit card unit of the country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI), has received markets regulator Sebi’s go ahead to float an initial public offering. The company, which had filed draft IPO papers in November, obtained “observations” from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on February 11 latest update with the regulator showed. Sebi’s observations are necessary for any company to launch public issues including initial public offer, follow-on public offer and rights issue.
Japanese stocks fell to two-week low on Tuesday, dragged down by tech companies after Apple Inc warned it was unlikely to meet its sales target for the March quarter as the coronavirus outbreak hurt production and demand in China. The Nikkei average fell 1.2% to 23,237.44 points by the midday break, its lowest level since Feb. 4, and the broader Topix dropped 1.2% to a two-week low of 1,667.72.
In Asian markets, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.20 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei slid 0.59 per cent.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the Indian bourses, with a 29.50 points loss or 0.24 per cent. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,043-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Domestic growth concerns seem to be back in the market as indicated by a recent downgrade by Moody’s. Banks having significant exposure in Telecom players continue to be in the limelight as lack of funds could delay the payments and degrade the quality of banks balance sheet. Continuous rise in corona cases has forced major Asian peers to downgrade their growth outlook which could cause a ripple effect in other nations in the first quarter while recovery is expected from the second, says Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services
Indian markets could open mildly negative today following largely negative Asian markets today following warning by Apple. Asian stocks fell with U.S. futures and bond yields after Apple Inc. said quarterly sales would miss forecasts, illustrating the blow to corporate earnings and economic growth from the deadly coronavirus. Apple Inc said it will not meet its revenue guidance for the March quarter as the coronavirus outbreak slowed production and weakened demand in China. Apple told investors its manufacturing facilities in China have begun to re-open but are ramping up more slowly than expected. The warning from the most valuable company in the United States sobered investor optimism that economic stimulus by Beijing and other countries would protect the global economy from the effects of the epidemic, says Deepak Jasani- Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities.