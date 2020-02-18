Share Market LIVE: Nifty slips below 12,000 mark, Media stocks in focus; Moody’s cuts India growth estimates

IndusInd Bank was the top loser, down 1.24 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, Hero MotoCorp, NTPC and Power Grid

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Tuesday, tracking weakness in the Asian markets. Heavyweights such RIL, HDFC twins, ITC, ICICI Bank were among major contributors toawards today’s fall. S&P BSE Sensex was trading 145 points or 0.35 per cent lower at 40,911, while the broader Nifty 50 index was ruling at 12,005 points, down 41 points or 0.35 per cent. At index level, 27 out of 30 Sensex stocks were trading in red. IndusInd Bank was the top loser, down 1.24 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, Hero MotoCorp, NTPC and Power Grid. Conversely, TCS, Tech Mahindra and SBI were the only gainers on the index. Barring Nifty Media index, all the sectoral indices were trading lower. The Nifty FMCG index was down 0.66 per cent weighed by Tata Global, Britannia, Godrej Industries and Emami. Nifty Bank index was too down 0.52 per cent dragged down by Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank and PNB.

Moody’s Investors Service on Monday cut its India GDP growth forecast for 2019 (calender) by 60 bps to 5% and by a sharper 120 bps to 5.4% for 2020, in what reflected a continuing trend of such downward revisions by prominent domestic and foreign agencies. While the economy may well begin to recover in the current quarter, we expect any recovery to be slower than we had previously expected. Accordingly, we have revised our growth forecasts to 5.4% for 2020 and 5.8% for 2021, down from our previous projections of 6.6% and 6.7%, respectively,” Moody’s said in its latest Global Macro Outlook report.

