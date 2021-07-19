Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty tanks 220 pts ahead of opening; GR Infra, Clean Science shares to list today

Cues from global peers were negative after Wall Street indices closed in red on Friday. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices scaled fresh all-time highs last week but ended the previous trading session with a negative bias. S&P BSE Sensex closed at 53,140 points while the Nifty 50 index ended at 15,923. The weakness could be carried forward to Monday’s trading session with SGX Nifty down a whopping 230 points, hinting at a negative start for domestic equities. Cues from global peers were negative after Wall Street indices closed in red on Friday. Among Asian stock markets, Hang Seng, TOPIX, Nikkei 225, and KOSPI were down more than 1% each.

Amid the IPO bonanza, investors will continue keeping an eye on Tatva Chintan pharma’s IPO this week. The public issue opened on Friday and was oversubscribed within two hours. Investors can bid for the public issue in the fixed price band of Rs 1,073 – Rs 1,083 per equity share in the bid lot of 13 shares and multiples thereafter. So far this issue has been subscribed more than 4 times. Domestic markets will also see fresh listing on the stock exchanges today as GR Infrastructure and Clean Science make their market debuts. Both the IPOs had attracted strong investor interest. Apart from the IPOs, investors will keep tabs on the monsoon session of the parliament, getting underway today. The government has lined up as many as 26 Bills for consideration and passing during the session which will have 19 sittings ending August 13.

