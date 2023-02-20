Live

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity indices opened in green on Monday. The NSE Nifty rose 13.25 pts or 0.07% to 17,957.45 and BSE Sensex climbed 131.12 pts or 0.21% to 61,133.69. The top gainers on the Sensex were Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, ITC and Power Grid while Nestle India, Wipro, Tata Steel, TCS and Bajaj Finance were the top losers. Live Updates Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 09:24 (IST) 20 Feb 2023 Top gainers/losers The top gainers on the Sensex were Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, ITC and Power Grid while Nestle India, Wipro, Tata Steel, TCS and Bajaj Finance were the top losers. 09:24 (IST) 20 Feb 2023 Nifty, Sensex open in green The NSE Nifty rose 13.25 pts or 0.07% to 17,957.45 and BSE Sensex climbed 131.12 pts or 0.21% to 61,133.69. 09:14 (IST) 20 Feb 2023 Nifty, Sensex end pre-open in green Markets end pre-open in green. The Nifty 50 rose 21.35 pts 0.12% to 17,965.55 and BSE Sensex climbed 110.27 pts or 0.18% to 61,112.84. 08:54 (IST) 20 Feb 2023 Market outlook 'Markets may log steady gains in early trades Monday as investors are likely to take cues from the optimism in SGX Nifty and other select Asian peers even as key US indices closed mixed on Friday. However, going by the tumultuous ride of the last few weeks, the markets may continue to witness a bumpy ride on the back of lingering concerns over further uptick in interest rates and the likelihood of a slowdown in global growth.' – Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities 08:46 (IST) 20 Feb 2023 FII DII data Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 624.61 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) offloaded shares worth a net Rs 85.29 crore on Friday, February 17, 2023, according to the data available on NSE. For the month till February 17, FIIs sold shares worth a net Rs 1,408.36 crore while DIIs bought shares worth a net Rs 9,188.15 crore. Read full story 08:45 (IST) 20 Feb 2023 Stocks under F&O ban on Monday Indiabulls Housing Finance and Ambuja Cements are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange's futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Monday, 20 February. Read full story 08:12 (IST) 20 Feb 2023 Bank Nifty remains in sell mode "The BANK NIFTY index on the daily chart witnessed a breakdown with a rise in volumes. The index remains in a sell mode as long as it sustains below the level of 41500. The index's immediate support stands at 41000 and if it fails to sustain it on a closing basis will accelerate the downside move towards 40,000 levels." – Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. 08:11 (IST) 20 Feb 2023 Nifty trend for near term likely to remain sideways to positive "The Nifty has fallen to the upper band of the falling channel on the daily chart. The trend for the near term is likely to remain sideways to positive as long as it remains above the falling channel. A recovery towards the higher level will likely happen if the bulls manage to hold the Nifty above 17880. On the higher end, however, 18150 is likely to act as resistance." – Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. 08:09 (IST) 20 Feb 2023 Global cues to dictate market's trend going forward "Dominated by the release of key macroeconomic numbers and persistent FII buying, domestic markets witnessed a positive trend during the previous week. However, the unfavourable combination of higher-than-expected inflation and a stronger job market in the US market dragged markets lower towards the end of the week, raising concerns about tighter monetary policy. The whammy over India's retail inflation breaching the RBI's tolerance level was cooled by WPI inflation easing to 4.73% in January. The US inflation rate, though it slowed its pace compared to the previous month, came in higher than expected at 6.4% YoY. A lack of major triggers in the domestic market will attract global cues to dictate the market's trend going forward." – Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. 08:01 (IST) 20 Feb 2023 US stock indices end in red Most US equity indices ended Friday's session in the red territory with tech-heavy Nasdaq falling 69.56 pts or 0.56% to 11,787.27, S&P 500 dipping 11.32 or 0.28% to 4,079.09 while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 129.84 pts or 0.39% to 33,826.69. 08:00 (IST) 20 Feb 2023 Asian markets trade mixed Asian markets were trading mixed with Japan's Nikkei 225 rising 2.89 pts or 0.01% to 27,516.02, China's Shanghai Composite index rising 14.50 pts or 0.40% to 3,238.53 and South Korea's KOSPI climbed 4.10 pts or 0.17% to 2,455.31 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 40.25 pts or 0.1,9% to 20,679.56.