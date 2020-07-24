Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at a negative opening; rules toughened for Chinese bidder in govt tenders

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices could start Friday’s trading session in the negative territory after SGX Nifty fell over 60 points during the early trade. Asian peers too were in the red as tensions between the United States of America and China offset positive news coming on the vaccine front. Analysts are advising investors to continue with their defensive approach as valuations surge higher. Nifty closed yesterday’s trading session above the 11,200 mark for the first time in 5 months, on the charts momentum has now extended towards 11,500.
Amid the border row with China, the government of India on Thursday imposed restrictions on public procurement from China and other countries that share a common border with India. The move comes as the Government of India amended the General Financial Rules 2017 to enable the imposition of restrictions on bidders from countries that share a land border with India. The decision has been made on grounds of defence and national security. Any bidder from neighbouring countries will now only be eligible to bid in any procurement if they are registered with the competent authority.
Highlights
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has postponed its quarterly results announcement to July 30, instead of the earlier decided date July 24.
So far earnings have surprised market participants and to add to that the commentary coming in from the management of various firms is optimistic about the future. Today ITC will announce its April-June quarter results, along with it will be Asian Paints, ZEE Entertainment, Ambuja Cements, and Coromandel International.
Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to see a gap-down opening on Friday amid rising coronavirus cases and US-China tensions. Market participants will take cues from global markets, trends in coronavirus cases, Apr-Jun quarterly numbers and stock-specific developments. In the previous session, headlines ended with gains. Now they both are just 10 per cent off from their January highs.
Rossari Biotech shares were listed on the bourses on Thursday and they opened at a 57% premium to the issue price. The stock continued to rally the entire trading session closing at a price of Rs 742 per share.
Worried over slowdown in capex by the central public sector enterprises (CPSEs), finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday asked select seven CPSEs to accelerate spending to achieve 50% of their FY21 capex target by the end of September quarter (Q2). These PSUs had achieved only 14% of annual capex target in Q1.
Political and security clearance from the ministries of external and home affairs respectively will be necessary for the registration. India has taken several steps recently which could be construed as economic retaliation against China including stringent Customs scrutiny and banning of assorted Chinese apps in the wake of a short-lived, bloody border stand-off. Power minister RK Singh had said earlier a complete ban would be in place forthwith on import of power equipment from the neighbouring country.
