Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at a negative opening; rules toughened for Chinese bidder in govt tenders

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices could start Friday’s trading session in the negative territory after SGX Nifty fell over 60 points during the early trade. Asian peers too were in the red as tensions between the United States of America and China offset positive news coming on the vaccine front. Analysts are advising investors to continue with their defensive approach as valuations surge higher. Nifty closed yesterday’s trading session above the 11,200 mark for the first time in 5 months, on the charts momentum has now extended towards 11,500.

Amid the border row with China, the government of India on Thursday imposed restrictions on public procurement from China and other countries that share a common border with India. The move comes as the Government of India amended the General Financial Rules 2017 to enable the imposition of restrictions on bidders from countries that share a land border with India. The decision has been made on grounds of defence and national security. Any bidder from neighbouring countries will now only be eligible to bid in any procurement if they are registered with the competent authority.

