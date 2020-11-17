Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open with gains; Moderna’s vaccine 94.5% effective in combating covid-19

On Tuesday morning Asian peers were seen drifting with TOPIX, KOSDAQ, Hang Seng all trading in the red.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty may open with gains and with the possibility of scaling to record highs once again. S&P BSE Sensex currently sits with 43,637points while the Nifty 50 is at 12,780 levels. Although domestic markets were closed on Monday, global stock markets were jubilant with Asian markets ending on record highs and Wall Street cheering Moderna’s covid-19 vaccine success. However, on Tuesday morning Asian peers were seen drifting with TOPIX, KOSDAQ, Hang Seng all trading in the red.

After Pfizer and BioNtech announced that their trial covid-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective, Moderna has now said that its experimental vaccine is about 94.5% effective in preventing Coronavirus infection. With the second such announcement coming in as many weeks the world is expecting a faster than expected return to the normal. Both Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccine candidates have been developed with a new technology called messenger RNA (mRNA).

