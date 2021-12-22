Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at gap-up opening for Sensex, Nifty; Metro Brands shares to list today

Live

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Ahead of Wednesday’s trade, SGX Nifty was up in the green, hinting at a positive start to the day’s trade.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic markets saw bulls make a comeback attempt on Tuesday as Dalal Street surged higher. S&P BSE Sensex ended at 56,319, gaining 497 points or 0.89% while NSE Nifty 50 index zoomed 156 points or 0.94% to settle at 16,770. Broader markets mirrored the up-move. Ahead of Wednesday’s trade, SGX Nifty was up in the green, hinting at a positive start to the day’s trade. Global cues were mixed during the early hours of trade as Asian markets traded mixed despite a strong up-move charted by NASDAQ, Dow Jones, and S&P 500 overnight.

Metro Brands shares will start trading on the stock exchanges today. Backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Metro Brands IPO saw a positive response from investors earlier this month. During the three-day bidding process for the public issue, all investor categories were oversubscribed with Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) subscribing their portion 8.49 times. Non-Institutional Investor (NII) quota was bid for 3.02 times while retail category subscription reached 1.13 times, taking the overall bidding tally to 3.64 times the issue size. Metro brands raised Rs 1,367 crore from the IPO of which the fresh issue was worth Rs 295 crore.

Live Updates 7:58 (IST) 22 Dec 2021 Negative trend intact “The negative trend set up in Nifty is still intact and Tuesday's upside bounce has not changed the sentiment so far. There is a possibility of minor upside bounce towards 17000-17100 levels in the next few sessions and the market is expected to reverse down from the higher levels. Immediate support is placed at 16630 levels,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. 7:56 (IST) 22 Dec 2021 Foreign portfolio investors turn net sellers of debt in December Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have remained net sellers of debt worth $587.01 million so far in December, on weak sentiments due to rising cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, ahead of the Federal Reserve’s tapering and rate hikes. Read full story 7:55 (IST) 22 Dec 2021 SGX Nifty in green SGX Nifty was up 50 points ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street on Wednesday morning. Nifty futures trading with gains hints at a positive start to the day's trade.