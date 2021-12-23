Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at gap-up opening; Medplus Health Services shares to list today

Live

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Bulls continued to propel domestic stock markets higher on Wednesday. S&P BSE Sensex added 611 points or 1.09% to settle at 56,930 while the broader NSE Nifty 50 closed at 16,955, jumping 184 points. Broader markets outperformed headline indices. Entering the weekly futures & options expiry session, SGX Nifty was up in the green, hinting at a continuation of the positive momentum seen over the last two days. Global cues were positive on Thursday morning. Dow Jones, S&P 500, and the NASDAQ index inched higher overnight and Asian markets were seen mirroring the up-move.

Medplus Health Services shares will start trading on the stock exchanges today. Medplus Health’s Rs 1,398 crore IPO was subscribed a total of 52.59 times by investors earlier this month. Qualified Institutional Buyers had bid for the IPO 111.9 times while NII subscription after the tree day initial share sale stood at 85.33 times. Retail investors had subscribed to the issue 5.24 times. Shares of Medplus Health Services were offered to investors in a fixed price band of Rs 780-796 per share. In the unlisted space, shares of Medplus Health were trading with a premium of around Rs 160 apiece.

Live Updates 8:35 (IST) 23 Dec 2021 Nifty heading to 17000-17150? “Above 16950, Nifty is expected to remain bullish for 1700-17150. So far, we have only seen short-covering moves from Monday afternoon. Fresh buying is yet to emerge to flip the bigger trend. Best to be a ‘tomato trader’ until this clarity emerges,” said Rahul Sharma, Director & Head – Research, JM Financial. 8:34 (IST) 23 Dec 2021 Buy these two stocks for gains; Nifty nearing crucial overhead resistance around 17000-17200 After showing upmove with high volatility on Tuesday, Nifty showed a sustainable follow-through upmove on Wednesday and closed the day higher by 184 points. The opening upside gap remains unfilled. A reasonable long bull candle was formed on the daily chart with gap up opening (back to back second opening upside gap which remains unfilled). This pattern indicate a continuation of pullback rally in the market post sharp decline. The Nifty is currently placed at the crucial overhead resistance of 17000-17200 levels and the negative chart pattern of lower highs and lower lows remains intact. Present upmove is in line with the formation of lower top of the pattern. But, there is no confirmation of any lower top reversal yet at the highs. Read full story 8:10 (IST) 23 Dec 2021 Relief rally may continue but maintain caution The relief rally might continue for some time as market enters into a holiday mood. However, volatility cannot be ruled out on account of potential risk from Omicron variant and fragile global cues. We suggest long term investors to take benefit of such volatility in the market and add on to their portfolios gradually at lower levels. Overall Selling pressure is intact at higher levels and any recovery or bounce is being used by traders to sell in the market. Thus, for the near to short term, we maintain a cautious view and suggest traders to continue with ‘Sell on Rise’ strategy. ~ Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services 8:08 (IST) 23 Dec 2021 Downtrend to reverse if Nifty crosses 17200-17300 “Due to tail end surge in some of the index constituents, we went beyond Tuesday’s high to close firmly around 16950. With this, the bearish gap has now been filled completely. Although most of the oversold stocks are indicating further bounce, it would be a litmus test for bulls around the current levels or maybe after entering yet another cluster of hurdles i.e.17000 – 17100 – 17200. As we alluded to in our previous commentary, for us, the downward trend reverses only after surpassing 17200 – 17300. Till then one needs to be very watchful. On the flipside, 16800 and 16700 has now become a strong support at least for the coming session,” said Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One. 8:03 (IST) 23 Dec 2021 SGX Nifty in green SGX Nifty was in the green on Thursday morning. Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange were trading nearly 100 points higher.