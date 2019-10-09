Share Market LIVE: Global equity sell-off to weigh on Sensex, Nifty; Maruti Suzuki, Titan in focus

The SGX Nifty was trading 32 points or 0.42 per cent down at 11,330 indicating a lower opening for Sensex and Nifty.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower on Wednesday morning, after rising trade tensions between US-China spooked Asian markets. The SGX Nifty was trading 32 points or 0.42 per cent down at 11,330 indicating a lower opening for Sensex and Nifty. Asian stocks fell the most in a week on Wednesday as the United States and China’s ever-expanding dispute over trade and foreign policy showed little sign of coming to an end, weighing on global economic growth. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3%. Japan’s Nikkei slid 0.81%. Australian shares were down 0.92%. U.S. two-year Treasury yields fell and the curve steepened in Asia after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled further interest rate cuts and the resumption of bond purchases to address a recent spike in money markets rates, Reuters reported. Shares of Bajaj Finance will assume focus, after the firm posted strong updates in the latest quarter. Maruti Suzuki shares will be in focus, after the firm cut production for the 8th consecutive month. Shares of jewellery major Titan will also assume focus, after Morgan Stanley retained an overweight call on the stock. We bring to you live updates.

