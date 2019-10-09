Share Market LIVE: Global equity sell-off to weigh on Sensex, Nifty; Maruti Suzuki, Titan in focus

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower on Wednesday morning, after rising trade tensions between US-China spooked Asian markets. The SGX Nifty was trading 32 points or 0.42 per cent down at 11,330 indicating a lower opening for Sensex and Nifty. Asian stocks fell the most in a week on Wednesday as the United States and China’s ever-expanding dispute over trade and foreign policy showed little sign of coming to an end, weighing on global economic growth. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3%. Japan’s Nikkei slid 0.81%. Australian shares were down 0.92%. U.S. two-year Treasury yields fell and the curve steepened in Asia after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled further interest rate cuts and the resumption of bond purchases to address a recent spike in money markets rates, Reuters reported. Shares of Bajaj Finance will assume focus, after the firm posted strong updates in the latest quarter. Maruti Suzuki shares will be in focus, after the firm cut production for the 8th consecutive month. Shares of jewellery major Titan will also assume focus, after Morgan Stanley retained an overweight call on the stock. We bring to you live updates.
Highlights
Oil prices slipped for a third consecutive session on Wednesday as the prospect of the United States and China striking a trade deal in talks this week dimmed, raising uncertainties for global economic growth and oil demand. U.S. industry data showing a bigger-than-expected rise in stockpiles at the world’s top oil producer also depressed prices: Brent crude futures fell 27 cents, or 0.5%, to $57.97 a barrel by 0148 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $52.38, down 25 cents or 0.5%.
Gold prices firmed on Wednesday as tensions between the United States and China ratcheted up ahead of crucial trade talks later this week, sapping risk appetite, while concerns over Brexit added to bullion’s safe haven appeal. Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,505.95 per ounce as of 0027 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.5% to $1,511.40. Asian stocks fell the most in a week, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.3%.
The United States fell to second place behind Singapore in the World Economic Forum’s flagship Global Competitiveness Report, with the slippage linked in part to President Donald Trump’s trade wars. The Forum, organisers of the glitzy annual gathering of business and political elite in Davos, have released an annual competitiveness report since 1979 that assesses which economies are well placed to see productivity and long-term growth.
