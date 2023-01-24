Live

Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open in green; Maruti Suzuki Q3 results eyed, Axis Bank shares in focus

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: On Tuesday, The NSE Nifty 50 rose 90.90 pts or 0.50% to 18,118.55 and the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 319.90 pts or 0.53% at 60,941.67.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices are likely to open with gains on Tuesday amid strong global cues. SGX Nifty hinted at a positive start for the domestic share market as Nifty futures traded 75 pts higher at 18,222 levels. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 90.90 pts or 0.50% to 18,118.55 and the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 319.90 pts or 0.53% at 60,941.67. In the sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 0.74%, Nifty IT advanced 1.88%, and Nifty Pharma climbed 0.89%. Among individual stocks, Yes Bank shares fell 8.33% to close at Rs 18.15 after the lender reported an 80.66% drop in its net profit for the quarter ended December 31 to Rs 51.5 crore owing to a significant 125% jump in provisions. Tuesday January 24 08:11 (IST) 24 Jan 2023 Markets rose on possibility of less aggressive rate hike "Market breadth tilted in favour of bulls lifted by financial stocks, amid positive cues from global peers. Strong corporate earnings reported by banks boosted the appetite for financial stocks. Positive global markets owing to the possibility of a less aggressive rate hike further added colour." – Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. 08:08 (IST) 24 Jan 2023 Bank Nifty remains in buy-on-dip mode "The Bank Nifty index witnessed a breakout above the resistance level of 42700, and the index managed to hold the level on a closing basis. The index remains in buy-on-dip mode with immediate support at 42400 levels, which should act as a cushion for the bulls. The immediate upside hurdle is visible at 43000, where call writing is observed, and once cleared, we will see a sharp short covering on the upside." – Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. 08:07 (IST) 24 Jan 2023 Short term trend remains positive for Nifty "The Nifty moved in a range after a gap up start; at the end, a doji pattern was formed. The trend, however, remains positive for the short term, as the index has been sustaining above the 50 EMA as well as the 200 DMA. The RSI is in bullish crossover and rising. On the higher end, a directional move may be seen upon a close above 18200; support on the lower end is seen at 17950." – Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.