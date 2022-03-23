Live

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Dalal Street is expected to open in green on Wednesday according to SGX Nifty. SGX Nifty was hovering around 17,441.20 about 0.35%.

In the last session, BSE Sensex ended 696.81 points or 1.22% higher at 57,989.30, and the Nifty 50 was up 197.90 points or 1.16% at 17,315.50. Overnight, US markets also closed in green as Nasdaq led Wall Street's main indexes higher, as investors bought the dip in technology stocks such as Apple and Amazon, according to Reuters report. In Asia, stocks were in green, as Hong Kong's Hang Sang index added 0.5% while Tokyo's Topix added nearly 2%.

The Rs 18,000-crore share buyback programme of Tata Consultancy Services, which was commenced earlier on March 7, is scheduled to end today. On Tuesday, 22 crore shares were tendered, 5.5 times the company intends to repurchase. The buyback program, one of the largest equity buybacks offered in the country, will buy back 4 crore shares, or 1.08% of the company’s equity at Rs 4,500 per share. Shares of TCS closed at Rs 3,626.70 a piece.

