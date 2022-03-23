Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Dalal Street is expected to open in green on Wednesday according to SGX Nifty. SGX Nifty was hovering around 17,441.20 about 0.35%. In the last session, BSE Sensex ended 696.81 points or 1.22% higher at 57,989.30, and the Nifty 50 was up 197.90 points or 1.16% at 17,315.50. Overnight, US markets also closed in green as Nasdaq led Wall Street’s main indexes higher, as investors bought the dip in technology stocks such as Apple and Amazon, according to Reuters report. In Asia, stocks were in green, as Hong Kong’s Hang Sang index added 0.5% while Tokyo’s Topix added nearly 2%.
The Rs 18,000-crore share buyback programme of Tata Consultancy Services, which was commenced earlier on March 7, is scheduled to end today. On Tuesday, 22 crore shares were tendered, 5.5 times the company intends to repurchase. The buyback program, one of the largest equity buybacks offered in the country, will buy back 4 crore shares, or 1.08% of the company’s equity at Rs 4,500 per share. Shares of TCS closed at Rs 3,626.70 a piece.
“Only below Nifty 17000 zone, expect a waterfall of selling which could take Nifty down to 16691 mark with inter-week perspective. We suspect the technicals are aggressively bullish which should take Nifty above its biggest hurdles at 17807 mark,” Prashant Tapse, Vice President (Research) at Mehta Equities said.
“The street is actually buoyant after Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has said that there is no prospect of the economy falling into a stagflation vortex and retail inflation is expected to moderate going forward,” Prashant Tapse, Vice President (Research) at Mehta Equities said.
“Benchmark Nifty to trade on optimistic note on the back of firm global cues as it aims to reclaim 17500 mark, with investors looking beyond Fed Chair Jay Powell's hawkish comments. Helping sentiments are also the FIIs cues as they had bought shares worth RS 384 Crores in yesterday’s volatile session,” Prashant Tapse, Vice President (Research) at Mehta Equities said.
One 97 Communications Ltd, Paytm's parent firm, on Tuesday said that the company has been complying with the regulation of the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and there is no information to share related to the price movement of Paytm, the company said in a BSE filing on Tuesday. The company's response comes after the Bombay Stock Exchange sought to know about steep fall in the Paytm share price, which has corrected nearly 75% from its issue price.
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked on Wednesday for second day in a row. Consumers will have to shell out as much as 80 paise per litre more from today as compared to Tuesday after the Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) hiked prices.
US markets closed in green as Nasdaq led Wall Street's main indexes higher, as investors bought the dip in technology stocks such as Apple and Amazon, according to Reuters report. Nasdaq rose nearly 2% while Dow was up 0.74%. S&P 500 gained 40.63 points or 1.13%.
Ruchi Soya: Ruchi Soya Industries will launch its follow-on public offering (FPO) on March 24 to raise Rs 4,300 crore.
