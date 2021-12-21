Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for Sensex, Nifty; MapMyIndia shares to list today

Live

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: On Tuesday morning, SGX Nifty was up more than 150 points, hinting at a possible pullback attempt by the bulls.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic stock markets saw the wrath of bears on Monday, ending deep in the red. S&P BSE Sensex fell 1,189 points or 2.09% lower at 55,822 while the NSE Nifty 50 index was down 371 points or 2.18% at 16,614. Broader markets mirrored the fall. On Tuesday morning, SGX Nifty was up more than 150 points, hinting at a possible pullback attempt by the bulls on Dalal Street. Global cues are mixed as Dow Jones, S&P 500 and the NASDAQ closed deep in red overnight but Asian stock markets were inching higher. Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, TOPIX, Nikkei 225, KOSPI, and KOSDAQ were all in the positive territory.

Shares of CE Info Systems (MapMyIndia) will list on the stock exchanges today. The Rs 1,039 crore public issue, which was entirely an offer for sale, was heavily oversubscribed by investors earlier this month. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) had bid for the IPO 196 times while the Non-Institutional Investor portion was subscribed a massive 424.69 times. The retail category was subscribed 15.2 times, taking the overall subscription tally to 154.71 times. Shares of MapMyIndia were offered to investors in a fixed price band of Rs 1000-1033 per equity share. Ahead of the listing day, shares of MapMyIndia were trading at a strong premium of over Rs 600 per share in the grey market.

Live Updates 8:01 (IST) 21 Dec 2021 Banks recovered Rs 13,109 crore from sale of fugitives’ asset: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informs Parliament Banks have recovered as much as Rs 13,109 crore from the sale of assets belonging to fugitive economic offenders Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told Parliament on Monday. Replying to a discussion on the second batch of supplementary demands for grants, which was approved by the Lok Sabha amid protests by the Opposition, Sitharaman said the latest recovery from such sales was to the tune of Rs 792 crore on July 16, 2021, as she highlighted the government’s resolve to ensure the fugitives were made to pay for their illegal activities. Read full story 8:00 (IST) 21 Dec 2021 SGX Nifty rises SGX Nifty was up in the green on Tuesday morning. Nifty futures were trading 158 points higher during the early hours of Tuesday, hinting at positive start to the day's trade.