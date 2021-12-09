Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in green; MapmyIndia, RateGain, Shriram Properties IPOs up for grabs

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets continued to rally on Wednesday, helped by positive global cues. S&P BSE Sensex zoomed 1,016 points or 1.76% to end at 58,649 while NSE Nifty 50 surged 293 points or 1.71%. Broader markets mirrored the up-move. Ahead of the weekly Futures & Options expiry session, SGX Nifty was in the green, hinting at a possible continuation of the upward march. Global cues were largely favouring the bulls after Wall Street equity indices closed with gains on Wednesday. Most Asian stock markets, except Japanese indices, were following the trajectory charted by Wall Street and moving higher.
The IPO markets continued to gain traction with fresh public issues opening for subscription. On the first day of sale, Shriram Properties IPO was subscribed 0.89 times with retail investors subscribing to their portion 4.85 times. Meanwhile, the IPO of RateGain Travel Technologies was subscribed 0.75 times on the second day of bidding. The IPO has been oversubscribed by retail investors but institutional investors and HNIs have remained distant from the issue so far. Adding to the list of IPOs, today C.E Info Systems (MapmyIndia) IPO will open for subscription. The IPO is entirely and OFS priced at Rs 1,000 – Rs 1,033 per share.
Highlights
Nifty reclaimed 17500 on Thursday morning during the pre-open session as the benchmark indices moved higher.
After showing sharp upside bounce from the lows on Tuesday, the strong upside momentum continued in the market on Wednesday and the Nifty closed the day with hefty gains of 293 points. Another long bull candle was formed on the daily chart with gap up opening. The upmove of the last two sessions has erased the negative sentiment created by last Friday and this Monday. This is positive indication for the short term.
Sensex gains in pre-open session, breached 58,800 while Nifty 50 was in red, just holding above 17,400.
The Nifty index opened gap up on Wednesday and moved in the positive territory throughout the session. Buying interest aided the bulls and the index headed towards 17500 zones during the day. It formed a Bullish Marubozu sort of candle on a daily scale and closed with gains of around 300 points.
Sensex and Nifty have rallied for two consecutive sessions now as bulls attempt to recoup losses. Nifty 50 is now at a crucial resistance zone, according to technical analysts. “Nifty has reached a good hurdle zone of 17500, if it manages to sustain above-said levels or if it gives any decisive close above the same then we may see more upside in the coming session towards 18k mark,” said Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. On the fundamental side, Dalal Street could look towards global peers for cues. “Given the high volatility in the market, we would remain cautiously optimistic on the markets,” said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.
NSE Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty index look to continue the momentum today after bulls pushed Indian share markets higher on Wednesday. S&P BSE Sensex zoomed 1,016 points or 1.76% to close at 58,649 on Wednesday, while the NSE Nifty 50 added 1.71% to settle at 17,469. Bank Nifty index jumped 1.82%, regaining 37,200 levels. All the sectors contributed to the up move. "The banking space could continue to lead the momentum as the Bank Nifty index has seen good interest from its 200 DMA support. Nifty could continue this momentum towards its hourly 200 EMA which is placed around 17550. Traders with long positions can look to book profits around 17550-17600 and wait for further signs," said Ruchit Jain, Trading Strategist, 5paisa.com
"Positive global cues shall keep Nifty bulls rosy, with key support levels seen at 17296-17057 and resistance at 17607-18001. All the three U.S indices have essentially reclaimed levels reached before Black Friday, when news of Omicron first rocked markets. The positive theme surrounds positive development concerning the COVID omicron strain. The market focus will now shift to the release of the US consumer inflation figures on Friday. The data will influence the Fed's decision to taper its stimulus at a faster pace and set the stage for an eventual interest rate hike in 2022," said Prashant Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities.
The initial public offer of Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd received 75 per cent subscription on the second day of the offering on Wednesday, with the retail investors’ portion getting subscribed 3.98 times. The sale, which opened on Tuesday, attracted bids for 1,29,32,815 shares as against 1,73,51,146 shares on offer. This translates to 75 per cent subscription, according to latest data available with the BSE.
Digital mapping company MapmyIndia, which powers Apple maps, on Wednesday said it has mobilised Rs 312 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale that opens for public subscription on Thursday.
