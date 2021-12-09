Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in green; MapmyIndia, RateGain, Shriram Properties IPOs up for grabs

Global cues were largely favouring the bulls after Wall Street equity indices closed with gains on Wednesday. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets continued to rally on Wednesday, helped by positive global cues. S&P BSE Sensex zoomed 1,016 points or 1.76% to end at 58,649 while NSE Nifty 50 surged 293 points or 1.71%. Broader markets mirrored the up-move. Ahead of the weekly Futures & Options expiry session, SGX Nifty was in the green, hinting at a possible continuation of the upward march. Global cues were largely favouring the bulls after Wall Street equity indices closed with gains on Wednesday. Most Asian stock markets, except Japanese indices, were following the trajectory charted by Wall Street and moving higher.

The IPO markets continued to gain traction with fresh public issues opening for subscription. On the first day of sale, Shriram Properties IPO was subscribed 0.89 times with retail investors subscribing to their portion 4.85 times. Meanwhile, the IPO of RateGain Travel Technologies was subscribed 0.75 times on the second day of bidding. The IPO has been oversubscribed by retail investors but institutional investors and HNIs have remained distant from the issue so far. Adding to the list of IPOs, today C.E Info Systems (MapmyIndia) IPO will open for subscription. The IPO is entirely and OFS priced at Rs 1,000 – Rs 1,033 per share.

