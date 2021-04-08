Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in green; Macrotech Developers IPO subscribed 26% on day one

Global cues were mixed with NASDAQ having closed in the red while S&P 500 and Dow Jones zoomed ahead. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Equity benchmark indices surged yesterday, helped by RBI’s first Monetary Policy Committee for the current fiscal year. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 49,661 while Nifty 50 settled at 14,819. On Thursday morning, SGX Nifty was sitting in the green, hinting at a gap-up start for domestic equities. Global cues were mixed with NASDAQ having closed in the red while S&P 500 and Dow Jones zoomed ahead. Similarly, Asain peers were moving in different directions during the early hours of trade. Hang Seng was up in green while Shanghai Composite and TOPIX slipped.

The IPO of Macrotech Developers Limited was subscribed 26% on the first day of the bidding process. So far Retail investors have bid for 15% of their quota while Non-Institutional investors have placed bids for only 11% of their portion. Qualified Institutional Buyers were the most active for the IPO, bidding for 58% of the portion reserved for them. While employees of the firm remained distant with only 4% bids. Marctotech Developers is looking to raise Rs 2,500 crore from the market through the issue which is prices at Rs 483-486 apiece. Macrotech Developers, formerly known as Lodha Developers is one of the largest real estate developers in India.

