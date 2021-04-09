Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open flat; Macrotech Developers IPO subscribed 35% so far

Global cues were mixed, with NASDAQ, Dow Jones and the S&P 500 having zoomed ahead while Asian peers trading mixed. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets ended in the green for the third day straight on Thursday. S&P BSE descended from highs but managed to end 84 points higher while the Nifty 50 index added 56 points but closed just below 14,900. On Friday morning, SGX Nifty was trading flat hinting at a muted opening for equity markets. Global cues were mixed, with NASDAQ, Dow Jones and the S&P 500 having zoomed ahead while Asian peers trading mixed. Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng and KOSPI were in the red, while TOPIX, Nikkei 225, and KOSDAQ soared higher.

The initial public offering of Macrotech Developers ended the second day of subscription with investors bidding for just 35% of the issue. Of this Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) were the most active bidders, subscribing 65% of their portion. Non-Institutional Investors (NII) have so far bid for just 19% of their quota while retail investor bids are at 25%. Employees of Macrotech Developers have subscribed 10% of the portion reserved for them. The firm, formerly known as Lodha Developers is looking to raise Rs 2,500 crore from the market. Shares are priced at Rs 483-486 apiece. Today will be the last day to bid for the IPO.

