Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in red; Macrotech Developers shares to list on bourses today

Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, and KOSPI were trading with gains while Japanese stock markets were down in the red.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets stare at a negative start to the week’s trading session with SGX Nifty down 168 points during the early hours of Monday. S&P BSE Sensex currently sits at 48,832 points while the NSE Nifty 50 is at 14,617. Wall Streed ended with gains on Friday but the positive momentum was not carried forward with Asian peers trading mixed on Monday Morning. Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, and KOSPI were trading with gains while Japanese stock markets were down in the red.
Shares of Macrotech Developers will make their stock exchange debut today. The issue was subscribed 1.36 times earlier this month as the company raised Rs 2,500 crore from the market. Shares of Macrotech Developers were sold in the price band of Rs 483-486 per share in a lot size of 30 stocks. Macrotech Developers is the first initial public offering for the new fiscal year and is expected to make a tepid listing amid the second coronavirus wave in the country.
Highlights
SGX Nifty was down 195 points earlier today but has now trimmed losses and is now trading at a loss of 168 points.
While investors are looking forward to the proposed listing of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) in FY22, the government may still be racing against time to complete all the relevant processes, including restating the insurer’s finances in an investor-friendly manner, sources told FE.LIC listing, originally planned for FY21, was later rescheduled to FY22.
Macrotech Developers Ltd’s, erstwhile Lodha Developers, which recently raised Rs 2,500 crore through initial public offering (IPO), on Friday informed that it will list its equity shares on stock exchanges on Monday, April 19, 2021. The issue was sold from April 7-9, in the price band of Rs 483-486 per share. The public issue received a lukewarm response from investors and was subscribed 1.36 times. The reserved portion of qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 3.05 times and that of non-institutional investors subscribed 1.44 times. While the portion set aside for retail individual investors saw a subscription of 40 per cent and employees 17 per cent.
