Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in red; Macrotech Developers shares to list on bourses today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets stare at a negative start to the week’s trading session with SGX Nifty down 168 points during the early hours of Monday. S&P BSE Sensex currently sits at 48,832 points while the NSE Nifty 50 is at 14,617. Wall Streed ended with gains on Friday but the positive momentum was not carried forward with Asian peers trading mixed on Monday Morning. Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, and KOSPI were trading with gains while Japanese stock markets were down in the red.

Shares of Macrotech Developers will make their stock exchange debut today. The issue was subscribed 1.36 times earlier this month as the company raised Rs 2,500 crore from the market. Shares of Macrotech Developers were sold in the price band of Rs 483-486 per share in a lot size of 30 stocks. Macrotech Developers is the first initial public offering for the new fiscal year and is expected to make a tepid listing amid the second coronavirus wave in the country.

