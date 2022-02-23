Share Market LIVE: Sensex trades in green, Nifty tops 17200 on positive global cues; Reliance Industries up

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic markets continue to witness heightened volatility with benchmark indices closing in the red for 5 consecutive sessions now. Although BSE Sensex staged a recovery from intra-day lows the index ended at 57,300, down 0.66% while the NSE Nifty 50 closed at 17,092, down 0.67%. India VIX, the volatility index, zoomed 16.41% to settle at 26.66 levels. Ahead of Wednesday’s trade, SGX Nifty was up in the green, hinting at some recovery for the beaten-down Dalal Street. Global cues were however mixed after Wall Street indices ended in red but some Asian stock markets were seen inching higher.
Much-awaited LIC IPO will go ahead as scheduled despite the recent market volatility and geopolitical tensions, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. “There is a buzz in the market and there is interest for LIC IPO. We are going ahead with it,” Nirmala Sitharaman said. She however added that the government was worried if the situation is conducive. LIC had filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI earlier last week. The public issue is expected to be the largest ever to enter primary markets to raise funds. LIC’s IPO will help the government reach its revised divestment target of Rs 78,000 crore, cut down from the initial target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore for the current fiscal.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: Petrol and diesel prices remain steady on February 23 with oil marketing companies (OMC) keeping prices unchanged once again. Petrol in the National Capital of Delhi currently retails at Rs 95.41 per litre while diesel in the city is priced at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 109.98 and Rs 94.14, respectively. Fuel prices have been stable since the central government cut excise duty to bring down retail rates from record highs in November last year. Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
On technical front, today 16,830 level and 17,300 level may act as immediate support and resistance for Nifty 50 and in case of Bank Nifty 36,850 and 37,850 levels may act as immediate support and resistance. Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities
NYMEX crude trades mixed near $92/bbl after a 1.9% gain in previous session when near month contract hit a fresh 2014 high. Crude is off the highs as sanctions by UK and other western countries in response to Russia’s aggression did not directly target energy sector. Also weighing on price is prospect of higher supply from Iran as talks to revive nuclear deal continued. Expectations of another increase in US crude oil stocks is also weighing on price. Crude may remain choppy as market players shift focus from Russia situation to US inventory report however supply risks may keep prices supported. Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities
COMEX gold trades marginally lower near $1900/oz after a modest 0.4% gain in previous session when it tested fresh June 2021 highs. Gold eased back from recent high as market reaction to Russia-Ukraine tensions subsided as western reaction to Russia’s troop movement was not seen as severe. US bond yields bounced back from lows while US dollar index shed some of recent gains. ETF investors also moved to sidelines. Gold has retreated after failing to break past the $1920/oz level and we may see volatile trade as market players react to development relating to Russia however the general bias remains positive as geopolitical tensions are unlikely to subside soon. Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities
Crude oil showed very high volatility on Tuesday as WTI prices crossed $94 a barrel and Brent prices also crossed $99 a barrel mark, first time since 2014. The United States and Britain announced sanctions targeting Russian banks, while the European Union blacklisted more politicians and Germany put the brakes on the $11 billion Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project. Tight global supply conditions and escalating geo-political tensions could support oil prices in the international markets. We expect crude oil prices to remain positive in today’s session and WTI prices continue to hold its support level of $88 a barrel while Brent prices could hold $90 a barrel on a weekly closing basis. Crude oil is having support at $90.40–88.00 and resistance is at $93.40–94.50 in today’s session. In INR terms Crude oil has support at Rs6,669-6,421; while resistance is at Rs 7,145–7,373. Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities
With India VIX flaring up to 26.66 levels, we suspect volatility is likely to remain elevated in the near term given the Ukraine-Russia tensions and is also likely to be the hallmark of this week’s trading as February F&O series expires on February 24th. A massive sell-off is quite likely as inflation, interest-rate jitters, and Putin are brewing a fierce storm for investors. Hence, Nifty hurdle is seen at 17421 mark. Expect waterfall of selling below Nifty 16811 mark. Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities
Rising geopolitical tensions continue to keep Dalal Street on the edge. Headline indices on the street have closed with losses for five consecutive sessions now with the S&P BSE Sensex sitting at 57,300 and the NSE Nifty 50 at 17,092. However, SGX Nifty was suggesting a breather might be in the offing today. Nifty futures were trading with gains ahead of the opening bell. Global cues were, however, mixed. Volatility has spiked sharply in recent trading sessions with India VIX zooming 16.41% on Tuesday to settle at 26.66 levels.
The volatility index has seen a huge surge from the past couple of trading sessions, which is to be seen as a matter of concern for the market participants. On technical aspects, the index has managed to sustain above the previous swing low and is also hovering just above the 200 SMA & DEMA. At present, the 16800 odd levels tend to provide strong support to the index and till the level is sustained, we might expect some retaliation from the domestic participants at lower levels (if there is no aberration on the global front). In contrast, 17200 – 17250 could be seen as the immediate resistance zone followed by the sturdy wall of 17500 for the near future. Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One
“On the daily chart, Nifty has been trading within a ‘Descending Triangle’ with support of the pattern around 16800 and resistance around 17400. A move beyond this broad range will now lead to next leg of the directional move and hence, traders should be watchful on the mentioned range. We remain hopeful till 16800 is intact but below this, one should then look to lighten up trading longs. India VIX has seen a sharp surge and has ended around 27. It’s the global news flows which are dictating the market movement as of now, and hence one should avoid aggressive positions and trade with proper risk management,” said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com.
Geo-political tensions are weighing on the market across the world. A sharp rise in volatility has further dampened the investor’s sentiments. Indian equity markets stared at flat to positive start on Wednesday as Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of India’s Nifty 50 Index’s performance, rose 0.27% to 17,148.50. “Markets are witnessing increased volatility as there is no immediate relief from the Russia-Ukraine conflict that has rapidly worsened. Further, rising oil prices have added to the negativity in the markets. Also F&O monthly expiry on Thursday would keep the markets volatile,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Here's a list of stocks in focus on 23 February.
“Geo-political tensions are weighing on the market across the world. A sharp rise in volatility has further dampened the investor’s sentiments. Yesterday, India VIX rose by more than 15% and crossed the mark of 26, which is higher than the long-term average of 22 and is a short-term negative for the market. Going forward, any sharp increase in the VIX could create further downward pressure on the benchmark indices. Investors need to avoid riskier bets for some time till we conclude in a concrete direction. The increase in volatility should be bought at regular investment in quality large-cap and midcap stocks, as the earning expectations for Indian corporates remain strong.”
~Neeraj Chadawar, Head – Quantitative Equity Research, Axis Securities.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that the government would go ahead with the initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), despite volatility in the market amid geopolitical concerns. Refusing to comment on if there can be any delay in the IPO, Sitharaman said, “There is a buzz in the market and there is interest for LIC IPO. We are going ahead with it.” However, she added, “…we are equally worried if the market situation is conducive.”