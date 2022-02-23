Share Market LIVE: Sensex trades in green, Nifty tops 17200 on positive global cues; Reliance Industries up

Live

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading in green on Wednesday, on improvement in global cues

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic markets continue to witness heightened volatility with benchmark indices closing in the red for 5 consecutive sessions now. Although BSE Sensex staged a recovery from intra-day lows the index ended at 57,300, down 0.66% while the NSE Nifty 50 closed at 17,092, down 0.67%. India VIX, the volatility index, zoomed 16.41% to settle at 26.66 levels. Ahead of Wednesday’s trade, SGX Nifty was up in the green, hinting at some recovery for the beaten-down Dalal Street. Global cues were however mixed after Wall Street indices ended in red but some Asian stock markets were seen inching higher.

Much-awaited LIC IPO will go ahead as scheduled despite the recent market volatility and geopolitical tensions, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. “There is a buzz in the market and there is interest for LIC IPO. We are going ahead with it,” Nirmala Sitharaman said. She however added that the government was worried if the situation is conducive. LIC had filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI earlier last week. The public issue is expected to be the largest ever to enter primary markets to raise funds. LIC’s IPO will help the government reach its revised divestment target of Rs 78,000 crore, cut down from the initial target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore for the current fiscal.