Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may mirror global peers; LIC IPO picks up steam as government hires bankers

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity indices made a sharp recovery during the dying hour of trade on Wednesday and managed to close flat with a negative bias. On the closing bell, S&P BSE Sensex was at 58,250 while the NSE Nifty 50 was at 17,353. Bank Nifty, however, outperformed along with midcap and smallcap indices that closed with gains. Entering the weekly F&O expiry session, SGX Nifty was trading with losses, hinting at negative momentum building up ahead of the opening bell. Global cues were negative after Wall Street closed with losses and Asian markets mirrored the fall.

LIC’s (Life Insurance Corporation of India) IPO seems to be picking up pace now as the government on Wednesday appointed 10 bankers, including Goldman Sachs (India) Securities and JP Morgan India, to help prepare for the behemoth public issue. The government plans to list LIC on the stock exchanges by March 2022. Other bankers to work as book-running lead managers for the monstrous IPO are ICICI Securities, JM Financial, Citigroup Global Markets India, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital, SBI Capital Markets, DSP Merrill Lynch and Axis Capital. LIC is a state-run insurer, analysts believe a 10% stake sale in the same could fetch the government roughly Rs 80,000-1,00,000 crore. The government has budgeted Rs 1 lakh crore from the disinvestment of government stakes in public sector financial institutions and banks in FY22.

