Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may mirror global peers; LIC IPO picks up steam as government hires bankers

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity indices made a sharp recovery during the dying hour of trade on Wednesday and managed to close flat with a negative bias. On the closing bell, S&P BSE Sensex was at 58,250 while the NSE Nifty 50 was at 17,353. Bank Nifty, however, outperformed along with midcap and smallcap indices that closed with gains. Entering the weekly F&O expiry session, SGX Nifty was trading with losses, hinting at negative momentum building up ahead of the opening bell. Global cues were negative after Wall Street closed with losses and Asian markets mirrored the fall.
LIC’s (Life Insurance Corporation of India) IPO seems to be picking up pace now as the government on Wednesday appointed 10 bankers, including Goldman Sachs (India) Securities and JP Morgan India, to help prepare for the behemoth public issue. The government plans to list LIC on the stock exchanges by March 2022. Other bankers to work as book-running lead managers for the monstrous IPO are ICICI Securities, JM Financial, Citigroup Global Markets India, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital, SBI Capital Markets, DSP Merrill Lynch and Axis Capital. LIC is a state-run insurer, analysts believe a 10% stake sale in the same could fetch the government roughly Rs 80,000-1,00,000 crore. The government has budgeted Rs 1 lakh crore from the disinvestment of government stakes in public sector financial institutions and banks in FY22.
"Nifty is expected to open negative at 17330 , down by 30 points from yesterday's close. Today is the weekly expiry and we may get to see some volatility. Nifty has support at 17300 and 17250. Nifty has been consolidating since the last few days, any breakout above the highs may take Nifty to 17480 and 17520 levels. Buying on dips with strict stop-loss can be a good strategy," Gaurav Udani, CEO & Founder, ThincRedBlu Securities.
Going ahead global cues would be actively tracked as fear of economic slowdown looms. All eyes would be on ECB council meeting due on this Thursday as its expected to start tapering its stimulus programme soon given the surge in inflation to 10-year high. The market might consolidate for some time on account of weak global cues. Even valuations are also moving beyond comfort zones and hence could lead to bouts of profit booking and increase in volatility. But the overall sentiment in the domestic market remains positive, supported by improving economic data and positive earnings expectation. Large caps offer better margin of safety in the current environment and could continue to remain in focus in the near term as well.
~Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
SGX Nifty was down 46 points at 17,337 on Thursday morning ahead of the weekly expiry session, hinting at negative momentum building for domestic equities. Sensex and Nifty have closed with marginal losses for two consecutive days now. Global cues were also negative after NASDAQ, Dow Jones, and S&P 500 closed with losses on Wednesday. “The present short term consolidation movement is expected to end soon and that could open a decisive upside bounce from the lows in the next 1-2 sessions. The confirmation of higher bottom is likely to pull Nifty towards 17550-17600 levels by next week. Immediate support is placed at 17250 levels,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
Accelerating preparation to bring in the initial public offer (IPO) of insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation by March 2022, the department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM) on Wednesday appointed 10 bankers, including Goldman Sachs (India) Securities and JP Morgan India.
