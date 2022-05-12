Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at gap-down start on F&O expiry; LIC IPO share allotment likely today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Bears continue to dominate Dalal Street momentum as headline indices closed with losses once again on Wednesday, extending their losing streak to the fourth day running. S&P BSE Sensex shed 276 points or 0.51% to close at 54,088 while NSE Nifty 50 index fell 72.95 points to close 0.45% lower at 16,167. Ahead of the futures & options expiry session, SGX Nifty was down more than 100 points, suggesting another gap-down start for headline indices. Global cues were mixed. Wall Street closed with losses but Asian stock markets traded in separate directions.

The Rs 21,000 crore LIC IPO, which garnered a strong response from investors, is now moving close to listing on the bourses. The share allotment of the public issue is expected to be finalised today. The initiation of refunds or unblocking of funds from ASBA account will take place on 13 May, and the equity shares will get credited to the depository accounts of allottees on 16 May. The IPO investors can check the IPO allotment status via BSE and the registrar’s websites. The registrar of the issue is KFin Technologies, a SEBI-registered entity, responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing. LIC shares are expected to list on BSE and NSE on 17 May 2022.