Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at weak start; LIC IPO may be delayed amid volatile market conditions

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Dalal Street returns to action today after a day’s break, hoping to extend the upward momentum. S&P BSE Sensex is currently placed at 56,247 while the NSE Nifty 50 is at 16,793. India VIX, the fear gauge, is still hovering above 28 levels. Ahead of Wednesday’s session, SGX Nifty was deep in red, hinting at a negative start for domestic equities. Global cues were weak during the early hours of trade with most Asian stock markets trading with losses. KOSPI, Shanghai Composite, Topix, Nikkei 225, and Hang Seng were in red while KOSDAQ was moving higher. On Wall Street, Dow Jones, S&P 500, and NASDAQ ended with losses yesterday.
Much-awaited LIC IPO may get delayed given the deteriorating geopolitical situation and the consequent volatile state of financial markets. Market watchers point out that the government’s idea to rethink the timeline is understandable pointing out that sticking to the March-end target, amidst the prevailing subdued sentiment, could require the shares to be priced lower than the currently expected Rs 2,000-2,100. Lower pricing of the LIC IPO would not help the government reach its divestment target. Only in a good market, experts say, would it be possible to attract a market capitalisation of Rs 13-14 lakh crore. Earlier yesterday, Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government may reassess its timeline given the market conditions.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
Indian equity market on Wednesday stared at a tepid start as SGX Nifty hinted a negative opening for BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indices. Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange were trading 141.5 points, or 0.85 per cent, lower at 16,566.50. “While markets have seen a pullback – volatility is expected to remain high over the next few days. Investors are uncertain over how the war would progress. Now, markets will keep an eye on the outcome of talks between Ukrainian officials and their Russian counter parts.
“Some of the stock specific actions can be witnessed in stocks such as Route Mobile (successfully completed the acquisition of MR Messaging FZE), Panacea Biotec (selling the pharmaceutical formulations brands of its subsidiary to Mankind Pharma), Vipul Organics (will issue one bonus share for every four shares held by shareholders). On the technical front, Immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50 are 16200 and 17000 respectively. Bank Nifty immediate support and resistance are 35800 and 36800 respectively,” said Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities.
Support for the Nifty 50 is placed at 16497 and 16202. Resistance for the index is at 16956 and 17120.
~ Rahul Sharma, Director & Head – Research, JM Financial.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: Petrol and diesel prices were left untouched on March 2 by oil marketing companies (OMC) even as crude oil prices skyrocket. Petrol in the National Capital of Delhi currently retails at Rs 95.41 per litre while diesel in the city is priced at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 109.98 and Rs 94.14, respectively. Fuel prices have been stable since the central government cut excise duty to bring down retail rates from record highs in November last year. Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
Corporate profits are booming both globally and in India, and it is the foundation of markets. Currently, even if the Nifty-50 index hits 15,000 amid the volatility, it will set the stage for a 20% upside for the next year, says Raamdeo Agrawal, chairman & co-founder, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
The short term trend of Nifty remains positive with range bound action. Any decisive upside breakout of 17000 levels is likely to pull Nifty towards 17500 levels in a quick period of time. However, an inability of bulls to sustain above 16800 levels could trigger another round of downward correction to 16300 levels in the near term.
~ Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
SGX Nifty was sitting 140 points lower on Wednesday morning. Nifty futures deep in red suggest a weak start for Sensex and Nifty.
The mega initial public offering (IPO) of Life insurance Corporation (LIC) is likely to be postponed given the deteriorating geopolitical situation and the consequent choppy state of the markets. The government is re-looking the timeline to ensure the state insurer’s debut is a successful one. “We would like to conclude the process by March-end but given the market conditions we could consider a fresh date,” a senior government official explained.