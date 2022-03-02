Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at weak start; LIC IPO may be delayed amid volatile market conditions

Live

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Dalal Street returns to action today after a day’s break, hoping to extend the upward momentum. S&P BSE Sensex is currently placed at 56,247 while the NSE Nifty 50 is at 16,793. India VIX, the fear gauge, is still hovering above 28 levels. Ahead of Wednesday’s session, SGX Nifty was deep in red, hinting at a negative start for domestic equities. Global cues were weak during the early hours of trade with most Asian stock markets trading with losses. KOSPI, Shanghai Composite, Topix, Nikkei 225, and Hang Seng were in red while KOSDAQ was moving higher. On Wall Street, Dow Jones, S&P 500, and NASDAQ ended with losses yesterday.

Much-awaited LIC IPO may get delayed given the deteriorating geopolitical situation and the consequent volatile state of financial markets. Market watchers point out that the government’s idea to rethink the timeline is understandable pointing out that sticking to the March-end target, amidst the prevailing subdued sentiment, could require the shares to be priced lower than the currently expected Rs 2,000-2,100. Lower pricing of the LIC IPO would not help the government reach its divestment target. Only in a good market, experts say, would it be possible to attract a market capitalisation of Rs 13-14 lakh crore. Earlier yesterday, Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government may reassess its timeline given the market conditions.

