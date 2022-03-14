  • MORE MARKET STATS
Share Market LIVE: Sensex regains 56000; Nifty above 16700, needs to breach 16800 on closing

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Sensex and Nifty began the day’s trade on a positive note.

Share Market Today, Share Market Live
India VIX has scaled down recently but still sits above 25 levels. (Image: REUTERS)
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic markets continued their upward march as Monday’s trading session started. The BSE Sensex gained more than 250points or 0.50% to breach 55,800 levels while NSE Nifty 50 crossed 16,700 mark — a resistance zone. Bank Nifty was above 34,800 while India VIX gained 1.75% nearing 26 levels. Broader markets were inching higher. HDFC Bank was the top gainer up 2.35%, followed by Infosys, Tech Mahindra, and ICICI Bank. In the red, Hindustan Unilever was the top laggard, followed by Reliance Industries, and Bajaj Auto.

Much-awaited LIC IPO is likely to hit the street in May now as the government plans to defer the mega public issue owing to jittery market conditions. Earlier last week, the capital markets regulator SEBI approved LIC’s IPO where the government is looking to sell 5% of its stake. With the current set of approvals from SEBI, LIC can bring the IPO before May 12. The only additional requirement till then will be an addendum to the draft red herring prospectus on the insurer’s December quarter results. The government hopes to raise Rs 65,000-70,000 crore through the IPO.

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates

11:36 (IST) 14 Mar 2022
Paytm stock falls 12% as RBI bars Paytm Payments Bank from taking new customers; brokerage cuts target price

In another setback for Paytm, shares of One 97 Communications Ltd, it’s parent company, plunged nearly 12% on Monday, hitting an all time low of Rs 672.10 a piece. Shares fell Monday after the Reserve Bank of India barred Paytm Payments Bank Ltd from onboarding new customers. On NSE, shares opened at Rs 675 a piece, down 12.9% from previous close while on the BSE shares opened at Rs 684, down 11.7% from Friday’s close. Following RBI action, brokerage ICICI Securities cut the company’s target price to Rs 1,285 a unit from the previous target price of Rs 1,352 a piece. At 9:52 am, Paytm shares were trading at Rs 682.05 a piece on the BSE index, down 11.9%. Read full story

11:36 (IST) 14 Mar 2022
HDFC Bank share price jumps 2% today as RBI lifts restrictions; Motilal Oswal says Buy, stock may rally 43%

HDFC Bank share price rose 2 per cent on Monday after the Reserve Bank of India on Saturday lifted its embargo on new digital launches by the private lender. The banking regulator had barred HDFC Bank in December 2020 from issuing new credit cards and introducing new digital offerings under its ‘Digital 2.0’ programme because of several service outages. “HDFC Bank stock has underperformed the broader banking universe in the recent past and hence lifting of these restrictions addresses a key overhang,” said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. HDFC Bank share price rose over 2 per cent to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,433 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Read full story

11:35 (IST) 14 Mar 2022
Holi sales to mark beginning of bumper summer for FMCG firms, as consumers return to normal life

FMCG companies expect a pick up in sales amid the Holi festival this year to lead into bumper business in the upcoming summer season. They are looking at a probable surge, with 40% of their annual sales in the upcoming summers, after two consecutive years of dampened sales due to Covid related restrictions and curfews. “Around 35-40 per cent of total annual sales comes from the summer season for FMCG companies and but this year it can be more than 40 per cent as COVID restriction has been lifted in major states of India,” said Azaz Motiwala, Founder & CMD, IKON Marketing Consultants Pvt Ltd. Read full story

11:35 (IST) 14 Mar 2022
Gold prices rise for 2nd straight week on geopolitical risks, support at Rs 51200, silver remains strong

We expect gold prices to trade sideways to up in the coming week with COMEX spot gold resistance at $2015 per ounce and support at $1950 per ounce. At MCX, Gold April prices have near term resistance at Rs. 54500 per 10 grams and support at Rs. 51200 per 10 gram. COMEX Spot silver has near term resistance at $26.80 per ounce with support at $24.90 per ounce. MCX Silver May has important resistance at Rs. 72800 per KG and support at Rs. 68500 per KG. Read full story

11:12 (IST) 14 Mar 2022
What is a TPIN?

TPIN stands for Transaction Personal Identification Number. Investors looking to sell their holdings need to enter their TPIN on the respective brokerage accounts to initiate the sell order.

11:09 (IST) 14 Mar 2022
Investors face CDSL TPIN glitch

“You may face an issue with TPIN authorization when selling your stocks. This is due to an issue with CDSL across all brokers. We are in touch with CDSL to have the issue resolved at the earliest,” said Zerodha on Twitter.

11:02 (IST) 14 Mar 2022
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock: Metro brands share price may rally 33%, Ambit initiates coverage with ‘buy’ rating

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Metro Brands' stock price is expected to rally close to 33% from current levels, according to analysts at Ambit who have recently initiated the coverage of the stock. Seeing Metro Brands’ industry-leading throughput, superior store economics and fast trajectory of growth, Ambit has placed a ‘Buy’ call in the stock with a target price of Rs 718 per share. This is the second bullish outlook in favour of Metro Brands in recent weeks with Axis Securities having initiated the coverage with a ‘buy’ call. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is a pre-IPO investor in Metro Brands. 

Read full story

10:02 (IST) 14 Mar 2022
Nifty needs to close above 16800

The Nifty is feeling the heat at higher levels – 16800 is a resistance zone. We need to close above this level for a couple of sessions in order to surmise that the short term trend is shifting. Until then any up move can be a trading opportunity on the short side. The weekly support is upgraded to 16400-16500 and until these do not break on a closing basis, the market is still finding its direction.

~ Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments –

09:49 (IST) 14 Mar 2022
Trading flat

Sensex was down from highs but still in the green while Nifty 50 was down with marginal losses. Half an hour into the day's trade Sensex and Nifty both scaled down from highs.

09:36 (IST) 14 Mar 2022
Metro Brands share price expected to rally

Metro Brand stock is expected to rally close to 33% from the current market price, according to analysts at Ambit. The brokerage firm has initiated the coverage of the stock with a target price of Rs 718 per share.

09:33 (IST) 14 Mar 2022
What’s standing in way of the bulls?

“Standing in the way of a 17000-17500 run is the 16720-850 congestion region which is likely to turn upswings lower early this week. The catchment area for such a dip is likely to be 16330-190, but the 16500 vicinity may prove to be a sticky region initially delaying the onset of a directional move,” said Anand James – Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

09:25 (IST) 14 Mar 2022
HDFC Bank top gainer on Sensex

HDFC Bank share price soared 2.36% to hit a high of Rs 1,433 per share on Monday morning as the stock trades as the top performer on Sensex. The up-move comes after RBI lifted the restrictions on HDFC Bank that restricted the lender from new digital launches.

09:21 (IST) 14 Mar 2022
Paytm share price tanks

Paytm shares were down nearly 12% to hit a low of Rs 677 per share after RBI barred Paytm Payments bank from onboarding new customers.

09:17 (IST) 14 Mar 2022
OPENING BELL

Sensex started the day above 55,800, zooming more than 250 points or 0.50% while the NSE Nifty 50 index was closing in on 16,700.

09:06 (IST) 14 Mar 2022
Sensex, Nifty trade flat

Sensex and Nifty were trading flat during the pre-open session, moving between marginal gains and losses.

09:01 (IST) 14 Mar 2022
Pre-open session

Sensex opens pre-open session in the green while Nifty 50 index was trading flat with marginal weakness.

08:59 (IST) 14 Mar 2022
Any pullback towards 16512-16542 should be used to create long position

The Nifty snapped four weeks losing streak and concluded eventful week on a positive note at 16630, up 2.4% underpinned by cool off in crude oil, VIX. In the coming session, index is likely to open on a soft note tracking muted global cues. Nifty to trade with a positive bias while sustaining above Friday’s low (16475). Thus, any pullback towards 16512-16542 should be used to create long position for target of 16629

~ ICICI Direct

08:55 (IST) 14 Mar 2022
Nifty resistance at 16700 and 16800

As the new week starts investor sentiments will again shift towards the ongoing tussle between Ukraine and Russia. Investors will also be eyeing the rising crude oil prices and its impact on domestic prices and the economy as a whole. It will be interesting to watch when the government will hike the domestic fuel prices.

On the Technical front, the key resistance level for Nifty 50 is 16,700 followed by 16,800 and on the downside 16,500 and 16,350 will act as strong support. The key resistance level for bank nifty is 34,900 followed by 35,200 and on the downside 34,100 and 33,700 will act as strong support.

~ Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities

08:50 (IST) 14 Mar 2022
Nifty resistance at 16800

Nifty finds support around 16300 while 16800 will act as resistance. Bank Nifty finds support around 34000 while 35200 will act as resistance.

~ IIFL Securities

08:43 (IST) 14 Mar 2022
Nifty uptrend to continue if it holds 16300, eyes on Fed meet, oil prices this week; Buy these two stocks

Equity benchmark Index posted their first weekly advance last week, since early February after a run of four weekly losses, buoyed by dip-buying in sectors such as software and healthcare. Sensex surged by 1216 (up 2.2%) to close at 55550 and Nifty advance 385 points (2.4%) to close at 16630. Russia-Ukraine crisis, higher energy price and rising USDINR kept the market highly volatile this week. USDINR surged to record high at $77, oil price has spiked to $140/bbl and Gold soared to a 19-month high at $2070/ounce during the week.

Read full story

08:18 (IST) 14 Mar 2022
Buy these two stocks for gains this week; Nifty resistance at 17000, volatility remains on cards

Bulls finally showed some strength after an almost 9 per cent drawdown in the last seven weeks and formed a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern on the weekly time frame. The nifty has taken strong support of its horizontal trend line which is placed at around 16100 levels and has also given a gain of above two per cent on the weekly chart.

Read full story

08:06 (IST) 14 Mar 2022
Nifty needs to breach 16800-17000

The index needs to take out the hurdle of 16800-17000 zone and till then, we are not out of the woods yet. The main reason for the recent volatility was the geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine which had cascading on commodities (which rose sharply) and equities. Hence, positive news from this crisis would only be a trigger to take the equity markets out of this situation. Until we see index surpassing this hurdle, traders are advised to trade with a stock-specific approach and avoid aggressive positions. The immediate supports for Nifty are now placed around 16350 and 16200. 

~ Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com

08:04 (IST) 14 Mar 2022
Asian shares, Wall Street futures up on hopes of Russia Ukraine peace talks; oil slips

Asian shares advanced and oil slipped on Monday on hopes for progress in Russian-Ukraine peace talks even as fighting raged on, while bond markets braced for rate rises in the United States and UK this week. While Russian missiles hit a large Ukrainian base near the border with Poland on Sunday, both sides gave their most upbeat assessment yet of prospects for talks. 

Read full story

08:01 (IST) 14 Mar 2022
SGX Nifty in red

SGX Nifty was down in the red ahead of Monday's trading session. Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange were down more than 60 points.

08:00 (IST) 14 Mar 2022
LIC IPO may hit market by mid-May

While the mega initial public offer (IPO) of Life insurance Corporation will now happen only in next financial year, chances are that the issue will hit the market by mid-May, if market conditions are stable. This is because any further delay could necessitate additional regulatory requirements, official sources said.

Read full story

