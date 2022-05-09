Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests gap-down opening for Sensex, Nifty; Last day to bid for LIC IPO today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets make their way to a fresh trading week after having tanked nearly 4% last week. S&P BSE Sensex currently sits at 54,835 points while the NSE Nifty 50 index is at 16,411 — both having slumped after last week’s surprise rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India. Ahead of Monday’s trading session, SGX Nifty was down 200 points, suggesting continued negative momentum on Dalal Street. Global cues were largely weak after Wall Street equity indices closed with losses on Friday. Nikkei 225, TOPIX, KOSPI, and KOSDAQ were also down with losses on Monday morning. Shanghai Composite was moving higher.

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) IPO has so far been subscribed 1.79 times with investors being allowed to bid for the issue even on the weekend. Entering the final day of the subscription period, LIC IPO has garnered bids for 29.08 crore shares against 16.20 crore that are on offer. All investor categories have been oversubscribed, except Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), who have bid for 0.67 times their reserved portion. NII subscription is at 1.24 times, and that of Retail investors is at 1.59 times. Employees of LIC have subscribed to their portion 3.79 times and Policyholder subscription is at 5.04 times.