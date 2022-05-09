Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests gap-down opening for Sensex, Nifty; Last day to bid for LIC IPO today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets make their way to a fresh trading week after having tanked nearly 4% last week. S&P BSE Sensex currently sits at 54,835 points while the NSE Nifty 50 index is at 16,411 — both having slumped after last week’s surprise rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India. Ahead of Monday’s trading session, SGX Nifty was down 200 points, suggesting continued negative momentum on Dalal Street. Global cues were largely weak after Wall Street equity indices closed with losses on Friday. Nikkei 225, TOPIX, KOSPI, and KOSDAQ were also down with losses on Monday morning. Shanghai Composite was moving higher.
The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) IPO has so far been subscribed 1.79 times with investors being allowed to bid for the issue even on the weekend. Entering the final day of the subscription period, LIC IPO has garnered bids for 29.08 crore shares against 16.20 crore that are on offer. All investor categories have been oversubscribed, except Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), who have bid for 0.67 times their reserved portion. NII subscription is at 1.24 times, and that of Retail investors is at 1.59 times. Employees of LIC have subscribed to their portion 3.79 times and Policyholder subscription is at 5.04 times.
Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to see a huge gap-down start on Monday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were ruling at 16,218 down 202 points or 1.23 per cent on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, the 30-share index Sensex fell 866 points or 1.56% to close at 54,835, while the NSE Nifty 50 shed 271.4 points and settled at 16,366, down 1.63%. Analysts say since global cues are largely dictating the trend, focus more on overnight risk management and maintain position on both sides. Read full story
The Nifty 50 was trading in a flag pattern formation for the last two weeks and formed lower band support at 16900 levels on the daily time frame. The prices on May 4 witnessed a massive sell-off and the index closed below 16900 levels given a breakdown of the bearish flag pattern and further that prices continued to close below its trend line resistance. This week Nifty closed below its 50-week exponential moving average and drift 4 per cent down from its previous week's close. A 4 per cent weekly close is a massive sell-off which we don’t see often and such type of selling requires weak global clues and a strong news impact. Last week both RBI and FED raise the repo rate by 40 & 50 basis points which impacted the market negatively.
Reliance Industries: RIL announced its quarterly results where the revenue from operations of the company came in at Rs 2.11 lakh crore, up 36% from the year-ago period. Net profit of the company stood at Rs 16,203 crore, a jump of 22.4%.
Campus Activewear: Shares of Campus Activewear, the largest sports and athleisure footwear brand in India, will debut on BSE and NSE on May 9. The company has raised Rs 1,400 crore through its public issue.
HCL Technologies: HCL Technologies UK Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of HCL Tech has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Confinale AG, a Switzerland-based digital banking and wealth management consulting specialist and Avaloq Premium Implementation Partner
“In the coming week, the market will track inflation numbers across the globe. Although the numbers will remain high, the chances of a major market reaction are low given that the impact has already been factored in. In this range-bound market, it is advised to stick with sectors that are expected to be least impacted by inflation & yield rise like banking, IT, Pharma, and themes like green energy,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
SGX Nifty was down more than 200 points on Monday morning, suggesting a weak start to the day's trade on Dalal Street.
Foreign investors have pulled over Rs 6,400 crore from the Indian equity market in the first four trading sessions of the ongoing month when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and US Federal Reserve raised interest rates. Given the headwinds in terms of elevated crude prices, inflation, tight monetary policy among others, FPIs’ flows in India are expected to remain volatile in the near term, Shrikant Chouhan, Head – Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities, said.
Life Insurance Corporation’s IPO, the country’s biggest public offer, was subscribed 1.79 times on the penultimate day of the offer on Sunday. Against 16,20,78,067 shares on offer, 29,08,27,860 bids were received, according to the data posted on stock exchanges at 7 pm, Sunday evening.