Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic stock markets kick-started the week in the grip of bears amid weak global cues. S&P BSE Sensex fell 306 points or 0.55% to settle at 55,766 on Monday while the NSE Nifty 50 index dropped 88.45 points or 0.53% to end at 16,631. Bank Nifty closed flat with a negative bias as volatility zoomed. Ahead of the second trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was trading with losses, suggesting a continuation of yesterday’s bearish momentum. Global cues were mixed after Wall Street indices moved in either direction on Monday. NASDAQ ended in red while Dow Jones and S&P 500 gained.
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and the Government of India may soon sell stakes in IDBI Bank. The government could float an expression of interest for the strategic disinvestment of the lender next month with an aim to conclude the transaction by March 2023, a senior official told FE. The magnitude of the sale is now known so far. Together, both LIC and the Government of India own a 94.72% stake in the bank, accordion to the shareholding pattern. As per the guidelines issued by regulatory bodies, LIC and the government can sell a maximum of 74% stake. IDBI Bank’s share price closed at Rs 35.2 apiece, down 3.96% from the previous close, on the BSE on Monday.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
Institutional investors rejected two resolutions of Orchid Pharma with 100% votes and two of multiplex operator PVR with 51.51% of the total votes cast, while a total of 59 resolutions were favoured with 100% votes. A total of four motions — based on the total votes including that of promoters and other shareholders — were rejected.
The Indian rupee is likely to appreciate on Tuesday amid declining crude oil prices, retreat in US dollar and FII selling slowdown. However, gains may be capped by risk aversion in global markets ahead of the US Fed meeting later this week. USDINR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 79.20 to Rs 80.80 in next couple of sessions, according to analysts. In the previous session, rupee inched higher against US dollar tracking a modest rise in its Asian peers as the Reserve Bank of India has vowed to do what it takes to defend the rupee from “jerky movements.” The gains in the domestic currency were limited by losses in domestic stock markets ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting this week and on global economic activity risks. The local unit gained 16 paise to close provisionally at 79.74 against the greenback.
“Short if Nifty breaks 16565for downside target of 16485 and 16360. Long only if we cross 16700. Bank Nifty is relatively stronger with supports placed at 36470, 36300, and 36750,” said Rahul Sharma, Director & Head – Research, JM Financial.
“The short-term uptrend of Nifty seems to have reversed down from near the important resistance of 16800 levels. The overall chart pattern indicate further weakness down to 16350-16300 levels in the next few sessions. Intraday resistance to be watched at 16700 levels,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: The prices of petrol and diesel on Tuesday, July 26, were left untouched by OMCs yet again. Prices have held steady for more than two months now. The most recent change in prices came for Maharashtra when the new state government announced a cut in value-added tax (VAT) on petrol by Rs 5 a litre and by Rs 3 a litre for diesel earlier this month — a move that will cost the state exchequer Rs 6,000 crore on an annual basis. For the rest of the country, prices have been steady since May 21 when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.
Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were likely to see a muted start on Tuesday, suggested by trends in early trade. SGX Nifty 50 Index Futures for July were 33 points or 0.2 per cent down at 16,585.50 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, S&P BSE Sensex fell 306 points or 0.55% to settle at 55,766 while the NSE Nifty 50 index ended at 16,631, down 0.53%.
Tata Steel: The steel giant has reported nearly 13% on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 7,765 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, impacted by higher input cost and tax expenses. Revenue during the quarter increased by 18.6% on-year to Rs 63,430 crore during the quarter.
Tech Mahindra: The IT major reported a 24.8% sequential decline in profit at 1,132 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 due to pressure in margin performance amid wage hikes and increase in travel and visa costs.
Sun Pharma: Life Insurance Corporation said that it has reduced shareholding in Sun Pharmaceuticals by selling 2% stake in the company.
Nifty after the decent rise in the last week witnessed a halt near 16700 zone with some profit booking seen in some of the major frontline stocks and would anticipate for some consolidation or a short correction phase in the coming days. Bank Nifty similarly showed resistance near the 37000 zone but maintained above the significant 200DMA level of 36400 zone which would be important support as of now. The overall bias and sentiment are maintained cautiously positive as of now with volatility expected and select midcap stocks picking up momentum. The support for the day is seen at 55400/16500 while the resistance is seen at 56200/16750. BankNifty would have a daily range of 36300- 37200 levels.
~ Prabhudas Lilladher
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the headquarters of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) on Friday at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), India’s only International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).
The Centre will float an expression of interest (EoI) for the strategic disinvestment of IDBI Bank next month with an aim to conclude the transaction by March 2023, a senior official told FE. The decision follows regulatory leeway offered by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) regarding the glide path to reduce promoter stake in the bank post transaction.