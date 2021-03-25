Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open flat; Craftsman Automation, Laxmi Organic shares to list today

Among Asian peers, Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, KOSDAQ were down in the red. Japanese stock markets and KOSPI were up with gains. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets were in the firm grip of bears on Wednesday, plunging over 1.7% each. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 49,180 while the 50-stock NSE Nifty is at 14,549. The tech-heavy NASDAQ index on Wall Street nose-dived 2% while S&P 500 dropped 0.55% and Dow Jones closed flat. SGX Nifty was trading flat during the early hours of trade on Thursday, hinting at a muted opening for Dalal Street. Among Asian peers, Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, KOSDAQ were down in the red. Japanese stock markets and KOSPI were up with gains.

After the weak listing of Anupam Rasayan on Wednesday, eyes will now be on the listing of Craftsman Automation and Laxmi Organic Industries. Both the IPOs were oversubscribed earlier this month. With the listing of Laxmi Organic and Craftsman, the number of IPOs to have successfully made it to the bourses so far this year will inch up to 13 as investor interest continues to grow in public issues. The recent listing of Anupam Rasayan and Easy Trip Planners, however, has been weak leading investors to fear how the upcoming listing would fare as the stock market bull run draws to a halt.

