Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open flat; Craftsman Automation, Laxmi Organic shares to list today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE:
Among Asian peers, Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, KOSDAQ were down in the red. Japanese stock markets and KOSPI were up with gains.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets were in the firm grip of bears on Wednesday, plunging over 1.7% each. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 49,180 while the 50-stock NSE Nifty is at 14,549. The tech-heavy NASDAQ index on Wall Street nose-dived 2% while S&P 500 dropped 0.55% and Dow Jones closed flat. SGX Nifty was trading flat during the early hours of trade on Thursday, hinting at a muted opening for Dalal Street. Among Asian peers, Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, KOSDAQ were down in the red. Japanese stock markets and KOSPI were up with gains.
After the weak listing of Anupam Rasayan on Wednesday, eyes will now be on the listing of Craftsman Automation and Laxmi Organic Industries. Both the IPOs were oversubscribed earlier this month. With the listing of Laxmi Organic and Craftsman, the number of IPOs to have successfully made it to the bourses so far this year will inch up to 13 as investor interest continues to grow in public issues. The recent listing of Anupam Rasayan and Easy Trip Planners, however, has been weak leading investors to fear how the upcoming listing would fare as the stock market bull run draws to a halt.
Highlights
Headline indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were eyeing a negative opening yet again on Thursday, after investors lost Rs 3.27 lakh crore in the previous session. On the back of rising coronavirus cases in the country, Sensex plunged 871.13 points, while NSE Nifty closed at 14,549. Markets may witness volatility as March F&O contracts will expire on Thursday. Besides, market participants will closely watch the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das address in the 7th edition of the India Economic Conclave late in the day.
After showing an upside bounce in the last three sessions, Nifty reversed down sharply on Wednesday and closed the day with a hefty loss of around 265 points. After opening on a negative note, Nifty slipped into weakness in the early part of the session. It later shifted into a range move with an attempt of upside recovery. The sharp intraday weakness triggered in the later part and the Nifty closed near the lows.
“Markets are in consolidative phase after having achieved a medium term target of 15000. Immediate support is seen at 14300 below which short term selling pressure can increase. We believe the current consolidation can continue for an extended phase with range seen at 14000-15600. IT and FMCG stocks trade with positive bias while Metal and Banking remain under pressure," said Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives at Kotak Securities.
The Rs 824-crore Craftsman Automation IPO will list on BSE and NSE on March 25, 2021. The issue was sold in the price range of Rs 1,488-1,490 per share between March 15-17, 2021. The initial public offering received a tepid response from investors with a 3.82 times subscription. In the grey market on Wednesday, shares of this auto component maker were trading at Rs 1,520 apiece, with a premium of Rs 30 or 2 per cent over the issue price, according to UnlistedArena.com, which tracks the grey market.
Laxmi Organic Industries shares will make the stock market debut on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Earlier this week, a specialty chemicals manufacturer finalised the basis of share allotment. The Rs 660 crore IPO was subscribed 107 times and was sold in a price band of Rs 129-130 per share. The grey market premium has further fallen to Rs 50-52 on Wednesday, from Rs 65-70 on the previous day. The shares of speciality chemicals manufacturer were trading at Rs 182, up 21 per cent from the IPO price, according to data provided by UnlistedArena.com, which tracks the grey market.
