Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may mirror global cues on opening; Latent View Analytics shares to list today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Bears forced domestic markets to correct on Monday, resulting in the biggest single-day fall since April this year. S&P BSE Sensex tanked 1,170 points or 1.96% to end at 58,465 while the NSE Nifty 50 closed 348 points or 1.96% lower at 17,416. Broader markets mirrored the fall amid dented market sentiment. Entering Tuesday’s trading session, SGX Nifty was down in the red, hinting at a continuation of weak market momentum. Global cues from mixed after Dow Jones closed with gains while NASDAQ and S&P 500 ended in the red. Asian stock markets were trading weak.

Shares of Latent View Analytics will begin trading on the stock exchanges today. The Rs 600 crore IPO was subscribed to a whopping 326.49 times with all category of investors oversubscribing their portion of the issue. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) bid for 145 times the reserved portion while Non-Institutional Investors subscribed to the issue 850 times. Retail investors bid for the IPO 119 times. Amid the bearish market sentiment and weak listing of Paytm, the grey market premium of Latent View has dropped but still trades at a significant premium to the IPO price.

