Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may mirror global cues on opening; Latent View Analytics shares to list today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Bears forced domestic markets to correct on Monday, resulting in the biggest single-day fall since April this year. S&P BSE Sensex tanked 1,170 points or 1.96% to end at 58,465 while the NSE Nifty 50 closed 348 points or 1.96% lower at 17,416. Broader markets mirrored the fall amid dented market sentiment. Entering Tuesday’s trading session, SGX Nifty was down in the red, hinting at a continuation of weak market momentum. Global cues from mixed after Dow Jones closed with gains while NASDAQ and S&P 500 ended in the red. Asian stock markets were trading weak.
Shares of Latent View Analytics will begin trading on the stock exchanges today. The Rs 600 crore IPO was subscribed to a whopping 326.49 times with all category of investors oversubscribing their portion of the issue. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) bid for 145 times the reserved portion while Non-Institutional Investors subscribed to the issue 850 times. Retail investors bid for the IPO 119 times. Amid the bearish market sentiment and weak listing of Paytm, the grey market premium of Latent View has dropped but still trades at a significant premium to the IPO price.
Highlights
The index crept lower and it even breached the recent swing low to form a ‘Lower Top Lower Bottom’ on the daily charts after many months. This of course does not bode well for the short term which led to this sharp sell-off yesterday. However, if we look at the weekly charts, it is observed that in this uptrend since June 2020, Nifty has always managed to find support around its 20 weeks EMA in corrective phases and has resumed the uptrend. This average is now placed around 17200 and it would be interesting to see whether the index repeats the history or not. As of now, considering this support range of 17200-17250, we advise covering shorts positions in this range and looking for further signals. On the higher side, 17550 followed by 17700 would now be seen as immediate resistances.
~ Ruchit Jain, Trading Strategist, 5paisa.com
SGX Nifty was down 74 points on Tuesday morning, hinting at a weak start to the day's trade.
'Overall market is likely to continue with its consolidation as valuations are rich while the global cues are keeping markets volatile – inflation concerns have dominated headlines and the Fed is starting the tapering programme soon. Investors would also be eyeing the Covid situation in Europe and its impact on the economic activities. Thus, in the near term, market may remain under pressure until fresh positive triggers appears and stock specific action is likely to continue. Markets will take direction from macro data that is expected to be released during the week. The U.S. and the euro zone will release manufacturing and service data on Tuesday. Further data from the U.S., including the Fed minutes from its latest meeting, GDP and initial jobless claims, will be released on Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday,' said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.