Market LIVE: SGX up, Sensex, Nifty may open in green; last day to bid for Zomato IPO, Tatva Chintan IPO opens

Asian stock markets were trading mostly lower on Friday, ahead of Bank of Japan’s monetary policy statement.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to see a higher opening on Friday. In the previous session, headline indices posted record closing highs. The 30-share Sensex scaled a new closing peak of 53,159, and Nifty 50 settled at 15,924. Asian stock markets were trading mostly lower on Friday, ahead of Bank of Japan’s monetary policy statement. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell nearly one per cent while the Topix index was down marginally. South Korea’s Kospi lost over half a per cent. In overnight trade, US stock indices ended mostly lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average index gained 0.2 per cent, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell

Zomato, an online food delivery platform, which launched its Rs 9,375-cr IPO on Wednesday, saw its issue get subscribed nearly 5 times on the second day of the bidding process. Today is the last day to bid for the IPO. The price band of Zomato IPO is fixed at Rs 72-76 per share of the face value of Rs 1 each. Ahead of the IPO, Zomato raised over Rs 4,196 crore from 186 anchor investors at Rs 76 each.

Read More