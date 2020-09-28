Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for indices; Lakshmi Vilas Bank directors voted out

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices could start the week on a positive note with the SGX Nifty trading over 77 points higher during the early hours of trade.
This week’s trading will be guided by the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet which will begin from September 29 and end on October 1.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices could start the week on a positive note with the SGX Nifty trading over 77 points higher during the early hours of trade. Sensex and Nifty enter this week’s trading session after having witnessed a turbulent previous week where the benchmarks ended close to 4% lower. This week’s trading will be guided by the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet which will begin from September 29 and end on October 1. Further development around the coronavirus and its spread will also be closely watched across the globe. Major Asian indices were positive during the early hours of trade on monday.
Tremors of another banking trouble were felt when shareholders of Lakshmi Vilas Bank voted to oust the current management. Shareholders of the bank on Friday blocked the appointment or re-appointment of seven directors to the board including that of S Sundar, MD&CEO. Apart from Sundar, the other directors whose appointments or re-appointments were rejected by shareholders were N Saiprasad, Gorinka Jaganmohan Rao, Raghuraj Gujja, KR Pradeep, BK Manjunath and YN Lakshminarayana Murthy. This led to the bank seeking RBI’s approval for a Committee of Directors (CoD) composed of three independent directors to run the day-to-day operations of the lender.
After a volatile week, Monday could start on a positive note for domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 with the SGX Nifty gaining 76.35 points during the early hours of trade. Market participants will track a host of factors such as RBI monetary policy, car sales number for September, macroeconomic data and other global cues in this holiday-shortened week.
An increasing number of companies are rejigging salary structures, across the board, to lower the fixed component and raise the performance-based variable component. In these uncertain times, organisations are looking to link salaries to the performance of both the individual and the business.
As Amit Vadera, AVP, TeamLease Services observed, the pandemic has accelerated the shift to linking pay with performance. “The variable part of the salary is becoming bigger with employees being judged on their KRAs and paid accordingly,” Vadera said.
The bank has said that it will will continue the process of considering and evaluating the proposed amalgamation. It further reiterated that the mutual due diligence of the deal is substantially complete.
An acute resource crunch and pressure to roll out more fiscal stimulus have prompted the government to keep alive plans to raise its gross market borrowing again in FY21, having already hiked it by 54% from the budgeted level to Rs 12 lakh crore. But any announcements to this effect would be “appropriately timed”, factoring in a precise assessment of the deficit level as well as market anxiety, an official source indicated.
"With Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of about 262% as on 27th September 2020, against minimum 100 % required by RBI, the deposit holders, bond-holders, account-holders and creditors are well safe guarded," Lakshmi Vilas Bank said in a filing on late Sunday night.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved that, day-to-day affair of the Bank will be run by a Committee of Directors (CoD) composed of three independent directors. This CoD will exercise the discretionary powers of MD&CEO in the ad-interim and is composed of1. Smt. Meeta Makhan - Chairperson of the Committee of Directors2. Shri Shakti Sinha - Member3. Shri Satish Kumar Kalra - Member
The bank is in the midst of a crisis after shareholders on Friday blocked the appointment or re-appointment of seven directors to the board including that of S Sundar, MD&CEO.
They also voted against the re-appointment of statutory auditors P Chandrasekar LLP, chartered accountants and branch auditors. The AGM saw shareholders approving a resolution authorising the bank to raise capital via an FPO, rights issue, QIP or any other route and also the increase of the lender’s share capital to Rs 1,000 crore from Rs 650 crore. In a release, signed by independent director Shakti Sinha, the bank said it would continue its focus on capital-light loans like gold loans to optimise profitability without straining capital funds.