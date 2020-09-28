Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for indices; Lakshmi Vilas Bank directors voted out

This week’s trading will be guided by the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet which will begin from September 29 and end on October 1.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices could start the week on a positive note with the SGX Nifty trading over 77 points higher during the early hours of trade. Sensex and Nifty enter this week’s trading session after having witnessed a turbulent previous week where the benchmarks ended close to 4% lower. This week’s trading will be guided by the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet which will begin from September 29 and end on October 1. Further development around the coronavirus and its spread will also be closely watched across the globe. Major Asian indices were positive during the early hours of trade on monday.

Tremors of another banking trouble were felt when shareholders of Lakshmi Vilas Bank voted to oust the current management. Shareholders of the bank on Friday blocked the appointment or re-appointment of seven directors to the board including that of S Sundar, MD&CEO. Apart from Sundar, the other directors whose appointments or re-appointments were rejected by shareholders were N Saiprasad, Gorinka Jaganmohan Rao, Raghuraj Gujja, KR Pradeep, BK Manjunath and YN Lakshminarayana Murthy. This led to the bank seeking RBI’s approval for a Committee of Directors (CoD) composed of three independent directors to run the day-to-day operations of the lender.

Read More