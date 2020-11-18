Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open flat; Lakshmi Vilas Bank’s paid-up share capital may be written-off

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: On Wednesday morning global cues were mixed after stock markets in the United States ended with losses but some Asian peers were seen climbing higher during the early hours of trade.
S&P BSE Sensex sits at 43,952 points while the 50-stock NSE Nifty ended at 12,874 levels.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Sensex and Nifty settled with gains on Tuesday after having opened at record highs. S&P BSE Sensex currently sits at 43,952 points while the 50-stock NSE Nifty ended at 12,874 levels. On Wednesday morning global cues were mixed after stock markets in the United States ended with losses but some Asian peers were seen climbing higher during the early hours of trade. Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite were moving higher while TOPIX and Nikkei 225 were down in the red. KOSDAQ was up over 1%. SGX Nifty was trading just 5 points higher, hinting at a muted start to domestic equity markets.
The Reserve Bank of India placed Lakshmi Vilas Bank under a one-month moratorium and initiated a merger of the Chennai-based lender with DBS Bank India on Tuesday. The troubled lender was under stress for a long time now and RBI’s decision comes as it said there was no credible revival plan. The proposed merger with DBS will include a capital infusion of Rs 2,500 crore into Lakshmi Vilas Bank. According to the Draft scheme of Amalgamation, the entire amount of the paid-up share capital of Lakshmi Vilas Bank will be written off.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for urgent reforms in International Monetary Fund, World Trade Organization and in the United Nations as important steps in strengthening multilateralism. “The multilateral system is going through a crisis. Questions are being raised on the credibility and effectiveness of the institutions of global governance. They have not changed appropriately with the times,” Modi said, addressing a virtual summit of the BRICS – the 5-nation grouping comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
Shares of the troubled lender closed at Rs 15.60 apiece on Tuesday. Sine the end of June this year, the stock has tanked 35%.
The Reserve Bank of India today put the Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium. RBI said that it took the decision as there was no credible revival plan, with a view to protecting depositors’ interest and in the interest of financial and banking stability. The Reserve bank underlined that the financial position of the Lakshmi Vilas Bank has undergone a steady decline with the bank incurring continuous losses over the last three years, eroding its net-worth.
Even as it put the troubled Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) under a one-month moratorium, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday initiated a merger of the Chennai-based lender with DBS Bank India (DBIL). The RBI said DBS would bring in Rs 2,500 crore of capital to support the bank’s business. Cash withdrawals from LVB have been capped at Rs 25,000 per borrower until December 16 when the moratorium ends.
