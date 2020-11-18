Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open flat; Lakshmi Vilas Bank’s paid-up share capital may be written-off

S&P BSE Sensex sits at 43,952 points while the 50-stock NSE Nifty ended at 12,874 levels.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Sensex and Nifty settled with gains on Tuesday after having opened at record highs. S&P BSE Sensex currently sits at 43,952 points while the 50-stock NSE Nifty ended at 12,874 levels. On Wednesday morning global cues were mixed after stock markets in the United States ended with losses but some Asian peers were seen climbing higher during the early hours of trade. Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite were moving higher while TOPIX and Nikkei 225 were down in the red. KOSDAQ was up over 1%. SGX Nifty was trading just 5 points higher, hinting at a muted start to domestic equity markets.

The Reserve Bank of India placed Lakshmi Vilas Bank under a one-month moratorium and initiated a merger of the Chennai-based lender with DBS Bank India on Tuesday. The troubled lender was under stress for a long time now and RBI’s decision comes as it said there was no credible revival plan. The proposed merger with DBS will include a capital infusion of Rs 2,500 crore into Lakshmi Vilas Bank. According to the Draft scheme of Amalgamation, the entire amount of the paid-up share capital of Lakshmi Vilas Bank will be written off.

Read More