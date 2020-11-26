Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in green; Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares to be delisted tomorrow

Asian peers were trading mixed. Hang Seng was trading with a negative bias while Shanghai Composite was flat. Japanese and South Korean equity markets were trading with gains.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity benchmark indices retreated after reaching fresh all-time highs on Wednesday to close deep in red. S&P BSE Sensex now sits with 43,828 points while the 50-stock Nifty is just above 12,850. The weakness in markets were not limited to benchmark indices as broader markets mirrored the fall. On Thursday morning, SGX Nifty was trading 58 points higher, hinting at a positive start for stock markets. Asian peers were trading mixed. Hang Seng was trading with a negative bias while Shanghai Composite was flat. Japanese and South Korean equity markets were trading with gains.

The Government on Wednesday sanctioned the merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank India, making it the first such bailout by a foreign bank. The merger will come into force from November 27, lifting the moratorium that was placed on Lakshmi Vilas Bank and delisting the shares or debentures of the lender listed on Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange. Shares of the bank have tanked 50% in seven trading sessions.

