Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in green; Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares to be delisted tomorrow

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: On Thursday morning, SGX Nifty was trading 58 points higher, hinting at a positive start for stock markets.
Asian peers were trading mixed. Hang Seng was trading with a negative bias while Shanghai Composite was flat. Japanese and South Korean equity markets were trading with gains.
Domestic equity benchmark indices retreated after reaching fresh all-time highs on Wednesday to close deep in red. S&P BSE Sensex now sits with 43,828 points while the 50-stock Nifty is just above 12,850. The weakness in markets were not limited to benchmark indices as broader markets mirrored the fall.
The Government on Wednesday sanctioned the merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank India, making it the first such bailout by a foreign bank. The merger will come into force from November 27, lifting the moratorium that was placed on Lakshmi Vilas Bank and delisting the shares or debentures of the lender listed on Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange. Shares of the bank have tanked 50% in seven trading sessions.
Highlights
With the Centre making progress in the process of privatisation of fuel retailer-cum-refiner BPCL, the petroleum ministry will soon seek Cabinet nod for a process to transfer subsidised LPG customers from the company to other state-run retailers Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation to remove a potential irritant for the buyer. The transfer process will be completed in 3-5 years. State-run fuel retailers often do not receive subsidies on time, many a time, the release of subsidy is delayed for years. After the decontrol of prices of auto fuels, the subsidies are now on account of cooking gas, kerosene and LPG connection to the poor under the Ujjwala Yojana.
Foreign portfolio investors have bought equities worth a record $8 billion in November so far encouraged by improving macro-economic data and good corporate results for the September quarter. With this the total investment in 2020 so far is nudging $15 billion,on the back of $14.23 billion in 2019.
In the last seven trading sessions Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares have tanked 50%. However, yesterday when Sensex and Nifty tumbled, shares of the soon to be extinct bank jumped nearly 5%.
The moratorium on Lakshmi Vilas Bank will be withdrawn on 27 November 2020 as the government today sanctioned the scheme for the amalgamation of the Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank India Ltd. All the branches of the Lakshmi Vilas Bank will function as branches of DBS Bank India with effect from this date, RBI said. Customers, including depositors of the Lakshmi Vilas Bank, will be able to operate their accounts as customers of DBS Bank with effect from 27 November. The Reserve Bank further said that DBS Bank is making necessary arrangements to ensure that smooth service is provided to the customers of the Lakshmi Vilas Bank.
