Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty eye gap-up start on Tuesday; Kalyan Jewellers IPO opens for subscription

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in the positive territory on Tuesday. In the previous session, headline indices fell for the second straight day due to weak macroeconomic data, rising COVID infection cases and US Treasury yields. In the early trade, Asian stock markets were seen trading higher ahead of this week’s US Federal Reserve meeting. Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 0.16 per cent while the Topix index gained 0.13 per cent. In South Korea, the Kospi gained 0.34 per cent. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is scheduled to meet on 16-17 March. In overnight trade on Wall Street, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record highs amid optimism over the economic reopening. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.53 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.65 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.05 per cent.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd on Monday raised Rs 352 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share-sale, which opens for public subscription on Tuesday. The issue, with a price band of Rs 86-87 a share, will open be open for public subscription during March 16-18. Half of the issue has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional bidders.

