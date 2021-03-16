Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty eye gap-up start on Tuesday; Kalyan Jewellers IPO opens for subscription

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in the positive territory on Tuesday
In overnight trade on Wall Street, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record highs amid optimism over the economic reopening. Image: Reuters
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in the positive territory on Tuesday. In the previous session, headline indices fell for the second straight day due to weak macroeconomic data, rising COVID infection cases and US Treasury yields. In the early trade, Asian stock markets were seen trading higher ahead of this week’s US Federal Reserve meeting. Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 0.16 per cent while the Topix index gained 0.13 per cent. In South Korea, the Kospi gained 0.34 per cent. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is scheduled to meet on 16-17 March. In overnight trade on Wall Street, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record highs amid optimism over the economic reopening. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.53 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.65 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.05 per cent.
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd on Monday raised Rs 352 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share-sale, which opens for public subscription on Tuesday. The issue, with a price band of Rs 86-87 a share, will open be open for public subscription during March 16-18. Half of the issue has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional bidders.
Nifty futures were trading 54.50 points or 0.36 per cent up at 15,004.50 on Singaporean Exchange, indicating a positive opening for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Tuesday.
Equity markets seemed to be in a bear grip on Monday but staged a strong recovery from the lows. S&P BSE Sensex closed at 50,397 points while the Nifty 50 ended just below 15,000 levels. “The market has once again recovered strongly. The market is not ready to give up easily. The uptrend from 14745/49800 stopped directly at 14950/50500 and the Bank Nifty improved by 800 points from the bottom,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities. On Tuesday morning, SGX Nifty was trading 70 points higher, hinting at a gap-up start.
