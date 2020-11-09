Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open with gains; global stock markets cheer Joe Biden’s election victory

Stock markets are expected to continue that momentum into the coming trading session after the US Presidential Elections saw Joe Biden oust Donald Trump.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices, after having surged nearly 6% each last week, are now sitting near their all time highs. S&P BSE Sensex closed Friday at 41,893 points while Nifty 50 is at 12,263 levels. Stock markets are expected to continue that momentum into the coming trading session after the US Presidential Elections saw Joe Biden oust Donald Trump. Asian stock markets were trading higher on Monday morning. Shanghai Composite was up over 1%, followed by Hang Seng. Japanese equity markets were also trading with gains, Nikkei 225 was up 2% and South Korean stock markets were in the green as well. SGX Nifty was trading 143 points higher.

Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in a marathon counting of ballots for the race to the White House. The former Vice President of the United States is expected to roll back on some of the policies that Donald Trump enacted during his four year stint. Equity markets have been buoyant across the globe since the election result. A stimulus package is still in the making in the United States with no certainty of when it could be announced.

