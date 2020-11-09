  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Share Market LIVE Sensex Nifty may open with gains global stock markets cheer Joe Biden’s election victory

Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open with gains; global stock markets cheer Joe Biden’s election victory

By: |
Updated: November 9, 2020 8:51:34 am

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Asian stock markets were trading higher on Monday morning. Shanghai Composite was up over 1%, followed by Hang Seng.

Share Market Today, Share Market LiveStock markets are expected to continue that momentum into the coming trading session after the US Presidential Elections saw Joe Biden oust Donald Trump.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices, after having surged nearly 6% each last week, are now sitting near their all time highs. S&P BSE Sensex closed Friday at 41,893 points while Nifty 50 is at 12,263 levels. Stock markets are expected to continue that momentum into the coming trading session after the US Presidential Elections saw Joe Biden oust Donald Trump. Asian stock markets were trading higher on Monday morning. Shanghai Composite was up over 1%, followed by Hang Seng. Japanese equity markets were also trading with gains, Nikkei 225 was up 2% and South Korean stock markets were in the green as well. SGX Nifty was trading 143 points higher.

Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in a marathon counting of ballots for the race to the White House. The former Vice President of the United States is expected to roll back on some of the policies that Donald Trump enacted during his four year stint. Equity markets have been buoyant across the globe since the election result. A stimulus package is still in the making in the United States with no certainty of when it could be announced. 

Read More

Live Blog

Highlights

    08:51 (IST)09 Nov 2020
    Sensex, Nifty likely to make new lifetime highs today; five things to know before opening bell

    Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty are likely to extend their gaining spree into the sixth straight session on Monday. A host of factors such as Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s victory in the recently concluded US Presidential election, July-September quarterly earnings, rising COVID-19 cases, oil prices, foreign fund flow, rupee trajectory and other global cues will be keenly watched.

    Read full story

    08:50 (IST)09 Nov 2020
    Buy DECCAN CEMENT ~ Angel Broking

    "Deccan Cement has now confirmed a good price-volume breakout on the daily chart on Friday. The kind of extraordinary volume activity we have witnessed in the up move in recent months indicates some bigger moves to unfold and this probable rally seems to have just begun now. Hence, one can look to go long on a dip around 335 for a target of Rs.380 in coming days. The stop loss can be placed at Rs.324."
     
    ~ Angel Broking

    08:48 (IST)09 Nov 2020
    Surge in number: GST returns in October jump 36%, collections up 10%

    The monthly GST returns (GSTR-3B) in October saw a 36% jump compared with corresponding period a year ago as the collections grew by over 10% in the month, and breached the Rs 1-lakh-crore mark for the first time in the current fiscal, government data showed. GST Network (GSTN) saw an even bigger surge in return-filing in September as the extended deadlines for previous months came to a close. Over 1.68 crore returns were filed in September, an increase of more than 88% over last year.

    Read full story

    08:35 (IST)09 Nov 2020
    Q2 Earnings: India Inc registers weak sales but profits up on lower costs

    India Inc’s good headline numbers for the September quarter are the result of strong rural demand, some price gains, huge savings and the stellar comeback by IT majors. Aggregate revenues are weak but steep cost cuts have helped companies protect their margins. However, companies remain cautious waiting to see whether the spurt in consumption — much of it the result of pent-up demand and purchases for the festive and wedding seasons sustains beyond December.

    Read full story

    08:19 (IST)09 Nov 2020
    Stocks in focus: RIL, Future Retail, ITC, Vedanta, JK Cement, IRCON International, Lakshmi Vilas Bank

    A total of 253 companies including Oil India, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Honeywell Automation, JK Cement, NOCIL, Parag Milk Foods, PC Jeweller, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, SREI Infrastructure Finance, Triveni Engineering, Venky’s India, VIP Industries and Zuari Agro Chemicals, are scheduled to announce their July-September quarter earnings today.

    Read full story

    08:03 (IST)09 Nov 2020
    Mutual Funds withdraw Rs 14,300 crore from equities in October; rebound least expected in 2020

    Mutual funds pulled out a massive Rs 14,300 crore from equities in October, making it the fifth consecutive month of withdrawal, as fund managers sold stocks to meet redemption requirements. During January-May 2020, mutual funds (MFs) made a net investment of more than Rs 40,000 crore in stock markets, data available with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) showed.

    Read full story

    08:02 (IST)09 Nov 2020
    SGX Nifty zooms

    SGX Nifty was seen surging higher on Monday morning. SGX Nifty was up over 150 points as benchmark indices near all-time highs.

    08:01 (IST)09 Nov 2020
    Stock markets across Asia gain

    Asian stock markets were trading higher on Monday morning. Shanghai Composite was up over 1%, followed by Hang Seng. Japanese equity markets were also trading with gains, Nikkei 225 was up 2% and South Korean stock markets were in the green as well.

    Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
    BSE SensexNSE NiftyUS election
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Sensex, Nifty likely to make new lifetime highs today; five things to know before opening bell
    2Stocks in focus: RIL, Future Retail, ITC, Vedanta, JK Cement, IRCON International, Lakshmi Vilas Bank
    3JSW Energy Rating ‘Buy’; Q2 impacted by lower merchant sales