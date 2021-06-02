Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty signals tepid start for Sensex, Nifty; Unemployment rate soars to 12% in May

Asian peers were trading mixed in early trade with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.22 per cent. Image: Reuters

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a cautious start on Wednesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade, Nifty futures were trading flat with a negative bias at 15,624.50 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, the 30-share Sensex snapped the four-day winning spree and ended at 51,934.88. While the Nifty 50 index settled at 15,574.85. Asian peers were trading mixed in early trade with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 0.22 per cent. The Topix index jumped over half a per cent. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.25 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index shed 0.36 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell on Tuesday with declines in healthcare and tech shares. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.13 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.05 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.09 per cent.

The second Covid wave has led to a sudden spike in India’s unemployment rate – it rose to 11.9% in May from 7.97% in the previous month. The rate had last reached double digits in June last year, when it was 10.18%. According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data, barring April, May and June last year, the monthly unemployment had never breached the double-digit mark at least since January 2016

