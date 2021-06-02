Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty signals tepid start for Sensex, Nifty; Unemployment rate soars to 12% in May

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a cautious start on Wednesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade, Nifty futures were trading flat with a negative bias at 15,624.50 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, the 30-share Sensex snapped the four-day winning spree and ended at 51,934.88. While the Nifty 50 index settled at 15,574.85. Asian peers were trading mixed in early trade with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 0.22 per cent. The Topix index jumped over half a per cent. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.25 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index shed 0.36 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell on Tuesday with declines in healthcare and tech shares. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.13 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.05 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.09 per cent.
The second Covid wave has led to a sudden spike in India’s unemployment rate – it rose to 11.9% in May from 7.97% in the previous month. The rate had last reached double digits in June last year, when it was 10.18%. According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data, barring April, May and June last year, the monthly unemployment had never breached the double-digit mark at least since January 2016
Highlights
Domestic equity markets snapped their gaining streak to end flat with a negative bias on Tuesday. S&P BSE Sensex settled at 51,934 while the 50-stock NSE Nifty ended the day at 15,574, after hitting a record high of 15,660 during the day. Broader markets fared worse on Tuesday while the volatility index surged higher. On Wednesday morning, SGX Nifty was in the red, hinting at a weak start for equity markets. Cues from global peers were mixed during the early hours of trade. However, on the charts, Nifty’s positive momentum has not been altered. “Tuesday's consolidation movement has not changed the positive sentiment created in the market,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
India’s petrol and diesel sales fell by about 17 per cent in May from a month ago as restrictions clamped to curb the world’s worst outbreak of coronavirus infections stifled demand. Sales of petrol — used in cars and motorcycles — fell to 1.79 million tonne in May, the lowest in a year, according to the preliminary data of state-owned fuel retailers.
