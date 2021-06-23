Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty gains ahead of opening; NCLT approves plan to get Jet Airways on runway again

Equity indices on Wall Street closed with gains overnight as NASDAQ zoomed 0.79% and S&P 500 and Dow Jones followed. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic stock markets ended flat on Tuesday, giving up all intra-day gains. S&P BSE Sensex closed at 52,588 after having crosses 53,000 earlier in the day to set fresh all-time highs. Nifty 50 ended the day at 15,772. On Wednesday morning, SGX Nifty was up in the green, hinting at some positive momentum for domestic equities ahead of the opening bell. Global cues were, however, mixed. Equity indices on Wall Street closed with gains overnight as NASDAQ zoomed 0.79% and S&P 500 and Dow Jones followed. Among Asian stock markets, Shanghai Composite and TOPIX were in the red while others were up in green.

Jet Airways could soon be taxiing for takeoff on airports across the country once again. The National Company Law Tribuna’s (NCLT) Mumbai bench approved the Jalan-Kalrock consortium’s resolution plan for the airline. The Murari Lal Jalan-Kalrock consortium had offered Rs 1,183 crore to the lenders, which means a haircut of around 90% on the total admitted claims of Rs 15,525 crore. Now the consortium will need to implement the resolution plan within 90 days, which would include getting necessary licences and slots at the airports from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Earlier DGCA had cancelled all slots of Jet Airways.